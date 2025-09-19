$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 348 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 2794 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 16089 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 14756 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 21431 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 34329 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 52690 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 45327 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 65808 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 45359 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alertSeptember 19, 07:04 AM • 27118 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhotoSeptember 19, 07:55 AM • 22535 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhotoSeptember 19, 08:27 AM • 19439 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 11831 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced todaySeptember 19, 10:27 AM • 20764 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 7470 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 16099 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 21442 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 52693 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 59419 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
South Korea
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 2808 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 7470 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 3230 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 10237 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 12135 views
Actual
TikTok
MiG-31
SWIFT
BM-30 Smerch
Spotify

The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

The State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students will include only a component of the External Independent Evaluation (ZNO), developed by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment. The attestation will not be mandatory during martial law, and in 2026, up to 10,000 students will be involved in the pilot program.

The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students

There is only one element of the External Independent Evaluation (ZNO) in the state final certification for 4th-grade students – the tasks will be developed by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment. The certification will not be mandatory during martial law. In 2026, it is planned to involve up to 10,000 students in the piloting. This was reported to UNN by Tetiana Vakulenko, director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.

How the assessment for 4th-grade students will take place

From the abbreviation ZNO, in this story, there is only one thing – the tasks will be developed by the Ukrainian Center, nothing more. Fourth-graders will undergo assessment in their educational institutions, and their teachers will conduct and evaluate them. But they will only return these results to our system so that we can automatically generate a report for them, which will contain information about the child's academic achievements so that we can work and support the child in their further education.

- Vakulenko said.

She explained that the assessment for 4th-grade students will be in paper format, not on computers.

There will be not only tasks for choosing the correct answer or writing, there will be oral materials where the child will speak independently in the classroom, and the teacher will evaluate independently.

- Vakulenko said.

Deferred EIT: applicants from frontline regions may be allowed to enter universities without assessment19.09.25, 14:50 • 1624 views

Will the certification be mandatory for all schools?

Vakulenko emphasized that the certification will not be mandatory during martial law. Educational institutions will voluntarily agree to it.

This is only about gradual work on creating such a system, which does not exist. That is, we are talking about the fact that before COVID-19, there was a DPA system where each educational institution independently developed tools. We want to return to the idea of the existence of DPA so that data in the system and in the state are preserved.

- Vakulenko noted in a comment to UNN.

During the forum of educators and employers: "Youth cannot be held back, they must be let go," Vakulenko explained that returning to the DPA is necessary for the state to have an idea of what is happening in the primary link.

The COVID-19 pandemic was, now we are in a full-scale invasion, many international organizations are discussing the issue of educational losses, but who can really calculate educational losses? They cannot. We want to have a system where this can be done.

- Vakulenko said.

According to her, this assessment is being returned to identify certain gaps in the knowledge of 4th-grade students.

For example, when a child graduates from 11th grade and cannot find 60% of a number, and we might have found out about it a little earlier and taught them how to do it, instead of surprisingly finding out that we have an applicant who cannot do it.

- Vakulenko said during the forum.

In addition, Vakulenko noted that they want to adapt AI to the DPA.

We want to adapt and are already working on an artificial intelligence model so that based on the results of this assessment, a report for the child and parents is automatically generated in human language, which will say: You did great, well done. But you don't know this and that, but you did this simply fantastically with the maximum score.

- Vakulenko said.

How many 4th-grade students are planned to be involved in the DPA in 2026

We have been piloting this certification for two years in schools that were ready to cooperate with us and voluntarily agreed to it. Looking at the real results of 4th-grade students, we calibrated the difficulty so that it met the needs of fourth-graders. Based on the piloting results, we saw that too many tasks were offered in one selection and reduced this number. We did the piloting in 2024, and in 2025, we worked with a sample of up to 2,000 students. For next year, we plan to pilot up to 10,000 students.

- Vakulenko said in a comment to UNN.

Addition

Earlier, it was reported that from 2027, the state final certification for 4th-grade students will take place in the form of an external independent evaluation and will become mandatory for primary school students.

Anna Murashko

SocietyEducation