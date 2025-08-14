In the Netherlands, one person died and 5 were injured due to a hard landing of a hot air balloon
In the north of the Netherlands, a hot air balloon made a hard landing, as a result of which one person died and five were injured. The incident occurred due to an unexpected gust of wind, which caused passengers to fall out.
A hot air balloon accident occurred in the northern Netherlands, killing one person and injuring five others after a hard landing in a meadow in Friesland on Wednesday evening.
Details
According to local authorities, around 9:00 PM local time, the balloon suddenly descended and hit the ground hard. There were 34 passengers on board.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
A spokesman for the Royal Netherlands Aeronautical Association explained that an unexpected gust of wind caused a hard impact, which made the basket bounce, and five people fell out of it.
