In the Netherlands, one person died and 5 were injured due to a hard landing of a hot air balloon

A hot air balloon accident occurred in the northern Netherlands, killing one person and injuring five others after a hard landing in a meadow in Friesland on Wednesday evening. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to local authorities, around 9:00 PM local time, the balloon suddenly descended and hit the ground hard. There were 34 passengers on board.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokesman for the Royal Netherlands Aeronautical Association explained that an unexpected gust of wind caused a hard impact, which made the basket bounce, and five people fell out of it.

Man tried to cross the border on a paraglider