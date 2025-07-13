International Puzzle Day and World Rock and Roll Day: what else is celebrated on July 13 13 July 2025

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 06:07 PM • 18616 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 51930 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 75712 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 71413 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 75781 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 206858 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 205617 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 164097 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 107860 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 85885 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.3m/s
59%
752mm
Popular news
Large-scale fire in Zaporizhzhia: 9 injured, including childrenJuly 12, 07:22 PM • 6064 views
Tree fell on a child in Kharkiv: 7-year-old girl hospitalizedJuly 12, 08:16 PM • 6498 views
Bad weather in Kharkiv region: one person died, five injured11:51 PM • 5070 views
Air India plane crash: preliminary cause of the air disaster named12:48 AM • 3710 views
Tragedy at the water park: child died after falling into the pool01:45 AM • 8474 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 206858 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 205617 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 189653 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 211334 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 242109 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 71413 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 63025 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 67234 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 105951 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 123144 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

International Puzzle Day and World Rock and Roll Day: what else is celebrated on July 13 13 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

July 13 marks International Puzzle Day, World Rock and Roll Day, International Rock Day, Barbershop Music Day, and Fisherman's Day in Ukraine. Christians honor the Compassion of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Saint Stephen the Sabaite.

International Puzzle Day and World Rock and Roll Day: what else is celebrated on July 13

Today, July 13, marks International Puzzle Day and World Rock and Roll Day. Christians also celebrate the Day of Compassion of the Blessed Virgin Mary and honor the holy venerable Stephen the Sabaite, writes UNN.

International Puzzle Day

This day honors such an original invention as the Rubik's Cube. It is a three-dimensional puzzle invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and architecture professor Ernő Rubik. This day is not only about the creation of this ingenious puzzle, it is also a celebration of the joy of problem-solving and the spirit of intellectual challenge embodied in any puzzle.

Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million wedding30.06.25, 09:34 • 57862 views

World Rock and Roll Day

Rock and roll was created for lovers of drive, fiery dances, expression, and loud companies. Originating in the United States in the middle of the last century, this music quickly spread throughout the world, and for many of its fans, it became a way of life, self-expression, and social protest. Over seven decades of rock and roll history, many bright idols and new directions have emerged.

International Rock Day

This day is a tribute to geological rocks. It is intended to promote a global understanding of the fundamental role of rocks, which fall into three categories: igneous, sedimentary, and metamorphic. International Rock Day and geology, which studies rocks, offer an opportunity to learn about these fascinating natural structures that make a significant contribution to the life of our planet and all humanity.

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled23.05.25, 22:29 • 121642 views

Music in Hair Salons Day

The event was launched in 2005. The celebration date was chosen in honor of the date when musical accompaniment was introduced during hairdressing work. This happened in 1945 in the USA. At that time, American Edna Mae Anderson organized a women's group and a movement for the development of music in hair salons.

Fisherman's Day in Ukraine

The purpose of Fisherman's Day is to draw public attention to workers in the fishing industry. It is a tribute to these laborers for their diligent work, as well as an increase in interest in professional fishing unions.

Compassion of the Blessed Virgin Mary; Saint Stephen the Sabaite

On Saturday after the feast of Christ the Man-Lover, Christians celebrate the feast of the Co-suffering of the Mother of God. The Virgin Mary, from the moment of conception until the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, was always quietly present and provided Him with Her maternal support and love. The Mother of God, without murmuring, without publicity, participated in all the events of the earthly life of the Son of God, supporting Him on the difficult path of the cross.

Venerable Stephen the Sabaite was born in 725. As a ten-year-old boy, he entered the Lavra of Saint Sabbas the Sanctified and spent his entire life in this monastery. He healed the sick, cast out demons, and knew the thoughts of all who came to him for advice. Long before his death in 794, he knew the exact date of his demise.

5 most anticipated movie premieres that you can't miss in the near future: what to watch03.01.25, 19:46 • 106095 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9