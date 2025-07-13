International Puzzle Day and World Rock and Roll Day: what else is celebrated on July 13 13 July 2025

Today, July 13, marks International Puzzle Day and World Rock and Roll Day. Christians also celebrate the Day of Compassion of the Blessed Virgin Mary and honor the holy venerable Stephen the Sabaite, writes UNN.

International Puzzle Day

This day honors such an original invention as the Rubik's Cube. It is a three-dimensional puzzle invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and architecture professor Ernő Rubik. This day is not only about the creation of this ingenious puzzle, it is also a celebration of the joy of problem-solving and the spirit of intellectual challenge embodied in any puzzle.

World Rock and Roll Day

Rock and roll was created for lovers of drive, fiery dances, expression, and loud companies. Originating in the United States in the middle of the last century, this music quickly spread throughout the world, and for many of its fans, it became a way of life, self-expression, and social protest. Over seven decades of rock and roll history, many bright idols and new directions have emerged.

International Rock Day

This day is a tribute to geological rocks. It is intended to promote a global understanding of the fundamental role of rocks, which fall into three categories: igneous, sedimentary, and metamorphic. International Rock Day and geology, which studies rocks, offer an opportunity to learn about these fascinating natural structures that make a significant contribution to the life of our planet and all humanity.

Music in Hair Salons Day

The event was launched in 2005. The celebration date was chosen in honor of the date when musical accompaniment was introduced during hairdressing work. This happened in 1945 in the USA. At that time, American Edna Mae Anderson organized a women's group and a movement for the development of music in hair salons.

Fisherman's Day in Ukraine

The purpose of Fisherman's Day is to draw public attention to workers in the fishing industry. It is a tribute to these laborers for their diligent work, as well as an increase in interest in professional fishing unions.

Compassion of the Blessed Virgin Mary; Saint Stephen the Sabaite

On Saturday after the feast of Christ the Man-Lover, Christians celebrate the feast of the Co-suffering of the Mother of God. The Virgin Mary, from the moment of conception until the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, was always quietly present and provided Him with Her maternal support and love. The Mother of God, without murmuring, without publicity, participated in all the events of the earthly life of the Son of God, supporting Him on the difficult path of the cross.

Venerable Stephen the Sabaite was born in 725. As a ten-year-old boy, he entered the Lavra of Saint Sabbas the Sanctified and spent his entire life in this monastery. He healed the sick, cast out demons, and knew the thoughts of all who came to him for advice. Long before his death in 794, he knew the exact date of his demise.

