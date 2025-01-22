International partners are ready to invest in Ukraine: Zelenskyy meets with European leaders in Davos

In the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexandre De Kroo and Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noël Barrot. The leaders discussed, among other things, support for Ukraine's economy, the development of the agricultural sector, energy and education.

The president announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Investments in Ukraine, our defense industry, support for our economy, development of the agricultural sector, energy and education, the importance of continuing to put pressure on Russia through sanctions and maintaining unity to achieve a just peace - these were the topics that formed the basis of our important conversation - Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine thanked the European countries for their readiness to support Ukraine, in particular through investments, and to continue to contribute to the recovery of Ukraine's economy after the war.

