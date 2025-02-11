International Day of Women and Girls in Science and the Day of Civil Registry Officers in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on February 11

February 11 marks the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. This day was proclaimed by a UN General Assembly resolution to achieve full access of women and girls to science, ensure gender equality, and empower women, UNN writes.

This holiday was established by the United Nations in 2015 to draw attention to the role of women in science and promote gender equality in this field.

Women have made many scientific breakthroughs, but their discoveries have often been appropriated by men. For example, Rosalind Franklin was the first to take an X-ray of DNA, which helped Watson and Crick decipher its structure, but her contribution was long suppressed.

A similar story happened to Lise Meitner: she discovered nuclear fission together with Otto Hahn, but only he received the Nobel Prize.

Henrietta Leavitt discovered a pattern in the brightness of cepheid stars that helped determine distances in the universe, but her discovery was attributed to male astronomers.

In 1967, Jocelyn Bell Burnell was the first to discover pulsars, but the Nobel Prize was given to her supervisor.

Hedy Lamarr, for example, a famous actress and inventor, developed the technology that became the basis for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

In 1893, Margaret Wilcox invented a car heater, but her name is almost forgotten, while this invention has become a standard for all cars.

Stories like these show how important it is to recognize women's contributions to science and technology.

Ukraine celebrates the Day of Civil Registry Officers on February 11. It is a professional holiday for those who register births, marriages, name changes, divorces and deaths.

The date was chosen in honor of the first legislative act on state registration of civil status acts, adopted in 1919. Civil registry office employees play an important role in the lives of citizens, as their work accompanies key events - from birth to the end of life. On this day, they are thanked for their responsible work, and in some cities, solemn wedding ceremonies are held.

The Day of the Holy Martyr Vlasius, Bishop of Sevastia is celebrated on February 11. He lived in the III-IV centuries in the city of Sebastia (now part of Turkey) and is known as a miracle worker and patron saint of the sick, especially those suffering from throat diseases.

According to legend, Vlasius was a doctor, but he chose the spiritual path and became a bishop. During the persecution of Christians, he hid in a cave, where he was surrounded by wild animals, which he healed. He was captured, tortured, and executed for his faith in 316.

St. Vlasius is considered to be the patron saint of doctors and animals, and also helps with throat diseases. On this day, in some countries, water is blessed and believers are blessed with a special rite for health.