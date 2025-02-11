International Day of Women and Girls in Science and the Day of Civil Registry Officers in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on February 11

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 32694 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 74156 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 97944 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112562 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 91664 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122066 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101988 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113175 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156724 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101300 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 78823 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 50041 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102534 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 77904 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112545 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122055 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156716 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147128 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179341 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 77904 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102534 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135526 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137392 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165480 views
Actual
International Day of Women and Girls in Science and the Day of Civil Registry Officers in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on February 11

International Day of Women and Girls in Science and the Day of Civil Registry Officers in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on February 11

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115602 views

February 11 marks the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. We are telling you about prominent women scientists whose revolutionary discoveries, from DNA to Wi-Fi, were appropriated by men.

February 11 marks the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. This day was proclaimed by a UN General Assembly resolution to achieve full access of women and girls to science, ensure gender equality, and empower women, UNN writes.

This holiday was established by the United Nations in 2015 to draw attention to the role of women in science and promote gender equality in this field.

Women have made many scientific breakthroughs, but their discoveries have often been appropriated by men. For example, Rosalind Franklin was the first to take an X-ray of DNA, which helped Watson and Crick decipher its structure, but her contribution was long suppressed.

A similar story happened to Lise Meitner: she discovered nuclear fission together with Otto Hahn, but only he received the Nobel Prize.

Henrietta Leavitt discovered a pattern in the brightness of cepheid stars that helped determine distances in the universe, but her discovery was attributed to male astronomers.

In 1967, Jocelyn Bell Burnell was the first to discover pulsars, but the Nobel Prize was given to her supervisor.

Hedy Lamarr, for example, a famous actress and inventor, developed the technology that became the basis for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

In 1893, Margaret Wilcox invented a car heater, but her name is almost forgotten, while this invention has become a standard for all cars.

Stories like these show how important it is to recognize women's contributions to science and technology.

NASA astronaut Suni Williams breaks spacewalk record02.02.25, 17:31 • 32235 views

Ukraine celebrates the Day of Civil Registry Officers on February 11. It is a professional holiday for those who register births, marriages, name changes, divorces and deaths.

The date was chosen in honor of the first legislative act on state registration of civil status acts, adopted in 1919. Civil registry office employees play an important role in the lives of citizens, as their work accompanies key events - from birth to the end of life. On this day, they are thanked for their responsible work, and in some cities, solemn wedding ceremonies are held.

Period of powerful emotions and unpredictable changes: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for February 10 - 1610.02.25, 09:59 • 107918 views

The Day of the Holy Martyr Vlasius, Bishop of Sevastia is celebrated on February 11. He lived in the III-IV centuries in the city of Sebastia (now part of Turkey) and is known as a miracle worker and patron saint of the sick, especially those suffering from throat diseases.

According to legend, Vlasius was a doctor, but he chose the spiritual path and became a bishop. During the persecution of Christians, he hid in a cave, where he was surrounded by wild animals, which he healed. He was captured, tortured, and executed for his faith in 316.

St. Vlasius is considered to be the patron saint of doctors and animals, and also helps with throat diseases. On this day, in some countries, water is blessed and believers are blessed with a special rite for health.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Society
nasaNASA
united-nationsUnited Nations
turkeyTurkey

Contact us about advertising