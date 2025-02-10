Period of powerful emotions and unpredictable changes: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for February 10 - 16

The main event of this week will be the Full Moon, which will occur on February 12 at 15:54 Kiev time in the sign of Leo. At the time of the Full Moon, the Sun will be in opposition to the Moon in Aquarius. This can lead to conflicts between personal ambitions and the interests of society. About what awaits us in the period from February 10 to 16, especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

As Basilenko noted, always during the period of full moon the energy becomes powerful, and our emotions are strong and poorly controlled. Therefore, the astrologer advises to be attentive to your psychological state.

If we look at the Full Moon horoscope, we see that traditionally the Sun and Moon are in opposition to each other, and this time they form a tau square with Uranus, the planet of unpredictable changes, revolutions and destruction of the old. This indicates that there will be many unexpected changes in the next two weeks, especially this week - The astrologer stated.

In her words, Mercury will be burned by the Sun from February 9 through February 13. This will complicate thinking, hinder communication and understanding, and lead to a rejection of other people's information. From February 14 to March 3, Mercury will move into the sign of Pisces, where he will feel rather weak. In this sign he will not be able to think logically, which will create difficulties in communication, fill it with secrets and reticence.

Agreeing during this period will be very difficult. Throughout the week there may be problems with understanding each other and difficulties on the roads, so be especially careful - urged Basilenko.

An astrologer has revealed the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for all signs

Of the positive aspects, Bazilenko noted the trigon of Mars to Saturn. This indicates that if you follow strict rules, plan your actions and ignore negative emotions, you can achieve significant success.

"Now it is important to rely on your intuition and inner voice to successfully cope with the challenges of this period," - said Basilenko.

ARIES

This week you will have a lot of things to deal with, but do not be in a hurry - act calmly and without unnecessary emotions. Be attentive to risks in the financial sphere to avoid serious mistakes. However, profits are expected. At the beginning of the week it is better to avoid conflicts with relatives. Trust your intuition - it will not let you down.

TAURUS

This will be a very emotional week for you, so it is important to avoid extremes and not to make harsh decisions, especially when communicating with management or making important decisions. Act gradually and thoughtfully, which is characteristic of your sign, and then you will achieve a lot.

GEMINI

This week it is important not to rush, especially in legal matters and long-distance travel. If you act thoughtfully and carefully, you will have success and good profits in your finances. Your bosses may be very favorable to you, and you should rely on your intuition in major matters.

CANCER

The week will be emotional, especially the first half of the week. Do not take risks and avoid rash actions. If you follow a clear plan, you will be able to successfully realize your plans. Long-distance travel and communication with foreigners will be successful.

LEO

Don't rely solely on your ego. Excessive emotions associated with the Full Moon in your sign may push you to radical actions that will lead to difficulties. Try to find a balance between yourself and those around you. A lot of interesting information that was previously hidden awaits you.

VIRGO

You will have a busy work schedule and a lot of household issues. Plan well in advance. Friends and like-minded people will give you support, and teamwork will give you strength. By the end of the week, the Moon will be in your sign, so you will become more emotional. This is a great time to relax at home with your family.

LIBRA

This week you need to get more rest and pay attention to yourself. You may feel distracted and irritable, so look for new resources to regain your strength. There may be conflicts in love, especially due to jealousy, so show more care for your loved ones. There may also be acute situations with children, try to mend relations.

SCORPIO

This week will be very emotional, especially in the middle. Try to remain calm. Issues related to relatives and household matters will remain in the foreground. Long distance travel will be successful. Expect great luck in love.

SAGITTARIANS

The week will require you to be active and communicate a lot, but everything may be delayed. Act as planned and avoid major conflicts. Be careful what you say, especially when speaking in public. Exercise caution on the roads. Luck may come unexpectedly, and you will find peace and tranquility at home.

CAPRICORNS

Be careful in financial matters. Avoid risks, ill-considered decisions and ventures, otherwise losses may occur. Support will come from your partners, both in business and in your personal life. Signing important documents will go well. In love, you should be more attentive, avoid conflicts and ill-considered steps.

AQUARIANS

The week will be tense and emotional. Be patient and deliberate in your actions. Mistakes may come from yourself, and do not rely too much on your partners. There may be acute situations with loved ones, and real estate matters should be postponed. In financial matters, you will have good luck and unexpected profits.

PISCES

Your inner state may face deep anxieties and fears, especially due to the influence of the Full Moon. Try to be realistic, follow clear plans and act calmly. Pay attention to your statements, avoid conflicts and be careful on the roads. Good luck and pleasant acquaintances await you in love.