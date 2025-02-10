Period of powerful emotions and unpredictable changes: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for February 10 - 16

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 36280 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 79260 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100445 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114003 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94830 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123115 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102176 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113192 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116819 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157521 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101948 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 84040 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 55279 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 103815 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 86582 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 114003 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123115 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157521 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147891 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 180084 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 86582 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 103815 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135927 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137768 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165807 views
Period of powerful emotions and unpredictable changes: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for February 10 - 16

Period of powerful emotions and unpredictable changes: horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac for February 10 - 16

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107919 views

Astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko told about the impact of the full moon on February 12 on all zodiac signs. The period will be emotionally intense with unexpected changes due to the tau square with Uranus.

The main event of this week will be the Full Moon, which will occur on February 12 at 15:54 Kiev time in the sign of Leo.  At the time of the Full Moon, the Sun will be in opposition to the Moon in Aquarius. This can lead to conflicts  between personal ambitions and the interests of society. About what awaits us in the period from February 10 to 16, especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

As Basilenko noted, always during the period of full moon the energy becomes powerful, and our emotions are strong and poorly controlled. Therefore, the astrologer advises to be attentive to your psychological state.

If we look at the Full Moon horoscope, we see that traditionally the Sun and Moon are in opposition to each other, and this time they form a tau square with Uranus, the planet of unpredictable changes, revolutions and destruction of the old. This indicates that there will be many unexpected changes in the next two weeks, especially this week

- The astrologer stated. 

In her words, Mercury will be burned by the Sun from February 9 through February 13. This will complicate thinking, hinder communication and understanding, and lead to a rejection of other people's information. From February 14 to March 3, Mercury will move into the sign of Pisces, where he will feel rather weak. In this sign he will not be able to think logically, which will create difficulties in communication, fill it with secrets and reticence.

Agreeing during this period  will be very difficult. Throughout the week there may be problems with understanding each other and difficulties on the roads, so be especially careful

- urged Basilenko.

An astrologer has revealed the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for all signs07.02.2025, 09:42 • 141001 view

Of the positive aspects, Bazilenko noted the trigon of Mars to Saturn. This indicates that if you follow strict rules, plan your actions and ignore negative emotions, you can achieve significant success.

"Now it is important to rely on your intuition and inner voice to successfully cope with the challenges of this period,"  - said Basilenko.

ARIES

This week you will have a lot of things to deal with, but do not be in a hurry - act calmly and without unnecessary emotions. Be attentive to risks in the financial sphere to avoid serious mistakes. However, profits are expected. At the beginning of the week it is better to avoid conflicts with relatives. Trust your intuition - it will not let you down.

TAURUS

This will be a very emotional week for you, so it is important to avoid extremes and not to make harsh decisions, especially when communicating with management or making important decisions. Act gradually and thoughtfully, which is characteristic of your sign, and then you will achieve a lot.

GEMINI

This week it is important not to rush, especially in legal matters and long-distance travel. If you act thoughtfully and carefully, you will have success and good profits in your finances. Your bosses may be very favorable to you, and you should rely on your intuition in major matters.

CANCER

The week will be emotional, especially the first half of the week. Do not take risks and avoid rash actions. If you follow a clear plan, you will be able to successfully realize your plans. Long-distance travel and communication with foreigners will be successful.

LEO

Don't rely solely on your ego. Excessive emotions associated with the Full Moon in your sign may push you to radical actions that will lead to difficulties. Try to find a balance between yourself and those around you. A lot of interesting information that was previously hidden awaits you.

VIRGO

You will have a busy work schedule and a lot of household issues. Plan well in advance. Friends and like-minded people will give you support, and teamwork will give you strength. By the end of the week, the Moon will be in your sign, so you will become more emotional. This is a great time to relax at home with your family.

LIBRA

This week you need to get more rest and pay attention to yourself. You may feel distracted and irritable, so look for new resources to regain your strength. There may be conflicts in love, especially due to jealousy, so show more care for your loved ones. There may also be acute situations with children, try to mend relations.

SCORPIO

This week will be very emotional, especially in the middle. Try to remain calm. Issues related to relatives and household matters will remain in the foreground. Long distance travel will be successful. Expect great luck in love.

SAGITTARIANS

The week will require you to be active and communicate a lot, but everything may be delayed. Act as planned and avoid major conflicts. Be careful what you say, especially when speaking in public. Exercise caution on the roads. Luck may come unexpectedly, and you will find peace and tranquility at home.

CAPRICORNS

Be careful in financial matters. Avoid risks, ill-considered decisions and ventures, otherwise losses may occur. Support will come from your partners, both in business and in your personal life. Signing important documents will go well. In love, you should be more attentive, avoid conflicts and ill-considered steps.

AQUARIANS

The week will be tense and emotional. Be patient and deliberate in your actions. Mistakes may come from yourself, and do not rely too much on your partners. There may be acute situations with loved ones, and real estate matters should be postponed. In financial matters, you will have good luck and unexpected profits.

PISCES

Your inner state may face deep anxieties and fears, especially due to the influence of the Full Moon. Try to be realistic, follow clear plans and act calmly. Pay attention to your statements, avoid conflicts and be careful on the roads. Good luck and pleasant acquaintances await you in love.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising