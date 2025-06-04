$41.620.09
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
June 3, 06:45 PM • 13936 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 33949 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 28406 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 201214 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 158478 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 256202 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 129491 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 232177 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141719 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143715 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression and International Running Day: what else is celebrated on June 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

June 4 is the Day of Children Victims of Aggression and Running Day. Ukraine commemorates the children who died from the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Today we also remember St. Mitrofan.

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression and International Running Day: what else is celebrated on June 4

Today, June 4, is the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression and the International Day of Running. In addition, on this day, believers honor the memory of St. Mitrofan, Patriarch of Constantinople, writes UNN.

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

This day is celebrated annually according to the decision of the UN General Assembly of August 19, 1982.

Also, according to the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dated June 1, 2021, June 4 in Ukraine is the Day of honoring the memory of children who died as a result of armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. It is worth noting that even before the full-scale invasion from 2014 to June 2021, at least 240 Ukrainian children died at the hands of Russians and pro-Russian militants.

Running Day

June events dedicated to running in the first decade of the month are traditional annual events. Running, as a sport and part of the combat training of soldiers, originates in Ancient Greece. It is a natural form of movement for humans, helping to strengthen health and increase physical strength and endurance.

Pope Francis called for unity in prayer for peace in Ukraine after the brutal shelling by the Russian Federation28.05.25, 16:42 • 2584 views

International Spoiler Day

This is a day for those who like to ruin intrigue and spoil expectations. The holiday was founded in America, but now it is considered worldwide. The term "spoiler" comes from the English to spoil, which means "to spoil", "to poison".

Birthday of Commercial Courts

The Law of Ukraine "On the Arbitration Court", adopted on June 4, 1991, for the first time initiated the administration of justice in economic relations by an independent branch of the judiciary in Ukraine - specialized judicial institutions.

Commemoration of St. Mitrofan, Patriarch of Constantinople

Saint Mitrofan lived in the 3rd century. His father was the brother of the Roman Emperor Probus and professed Christianity. During the persecution, Mitrofan's family had to flee to Byzantium. Mitrofan became the first Patriarch of Constantinople in history. He lived to a ripe old age, and his relics are now kept in Istanbul.

"Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission: Impossible" collected a record box office over the weekend in the USA26.05.25, 10:12 • 3992 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEvents
United Nations General Assembly
Verkhovna Rada
Istanbul
United States
Ukraine
