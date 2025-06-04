International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression and International Running Day: what else is celebrated on June 4

Today, June 4, is the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression and the International Day of Running. In addition, on this day, believers honor the memory of St. Mitrofan, Patriarch of Constantinople, writes UNN.

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

This day is celebrated annually according to the decision of the UN General Assembly of August 19, 1982.

Also, according to the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dated June 1, 2021, June 4 in Ukraine is the Day of honoring the memory of children who died as a result of armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. It is worth noting that even before the full-scale invasion from 2014 to June 2021, at least 240 Ukrainian children died at the hands of Russians and pro-Russian militants.

Running Day

June events dedicated to running in the first decade of the month are traditional annual events. Running, as a sport and part of the combat training of soldiers, originates in Ancient Greece. It is a natural form of movement for humans, helping to strengthen health and increase physical strength and endurance.

International Spoiler Day

This is a day for those who like to ruin intrigue and spoil expectations. The holiday was founded in America, but now it is considered worldwide. The term "spoiler" comes from the English to spoil, which means "to spoil", "to poison".

Birthday of Commercial Courts

The Law of Ukraine "On the Arbitration Court", adopted on June 4, 1991, for the first time initiated the administration of justice in economic relations by an independent branch of the judiciary in Ukraine - specialized judicial institutions.

Commemoration of St. Mitrofan, Patriarch of Constantinople

Saint Mitrofan lived in the 3rd century. His father was the brother of the Roman Emperor Probus and professed Christianity. During the persecution, Mitrofan's family had to flee to Byzantium. Mitrofan became the first Patriarch of Constantinople in history. He lived to a ripe old age, and his relics are now kept in Istanbul.

