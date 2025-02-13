ukenru
International Condom Day and International Self-Love Day: what else is celebrated on February 13

Kyiv  •  UNN

February 13 marks several international holidays, including Condom Day, Self Love Day, and Shawarma Day. Each of them has its own unique history and significance for society.

International Condom Day is celebrated on February 13, and was introduced by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in 2008, UNN reports.

This day aims to raise awareness about safe sex and the prevention of sexually transmitted infections. The date was not chosen by chance - on the eve of Valentine's Day, when the topics of relationships and intimacy become more relevant.

Every year, about 400,000 new cases of sexually transmitted infections are registered in Ukraine, with syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and genital herpes being the most common. However, official statistics may not reflect the real picture, as many people do not seek medical attention due to lack of symptoms or other reasons.

The presence of STIs significantly increases the risk of HIV infection, as inflammation and tissue damage make it easier for the virus to enter the body. Condom use is one of the most effective prevention methods.

You should also get tested for STIs regularly, even if you have no symptoms.

Breaking records: the number of sexually transmitted infections is growing in Europe10.02.25, 18:55 • 28239 views

International Self Love Day also falls on February 13. It was created in 2011 by writer and motivational speaker Shannon Kaiser. The main idea of this day is to learn to appreciate and accept ourselves for who we are. It's a reminder to treat yourself with kindness, to stop self-criticism, not to compare yourself to others, to do things that bring you pleasure, or to give yourself small gifts.

Another holiday that falls on this day is International Women's Friendship Day, an unofficial holiday that originated in 2010 after the release of an episode of the American TV series Parks and Recreation, where the main character Leslie Knope organizes a "Girlfriends Day" on February 13. Viewers liked the idea, and the holiday began to gain popularity. On this day, women celebrate friendship, thank each other for their support, and organize meetings, breakfasts, or joint trips. By the way, the statement about the absence of female friendship is more of a patriarchal stereotype that fuels the idea of competition between women. Historically, women have been forced to compete for social and economic resources, in part because of their dependence on men. In the media, this was reinforced by the image of women as rivals, while male friendships were romanticized as "brotherhood.

Modern women's communities only prove that solidarity between women is a real force. And the myth of the lack of friendship is beneficial to those who want to isolate women and weaken their influence.

Another event on February 13 is Internet Friends Day. This is a holiday for those who have met and communicate through social networks, online games, or forums. Although the exact date of its origin is unknown, it began to spread around 2015. On this day, people express their gratitude to their online friends, recall interesting moments of acquaintance, and even organize meetings in real life. Many people have never met their online friends in person, but feel no less attached to them than to their offline friends. This once again confirms how much the Internet has changed social communication.

International Shawarma Day is celebrated on February 13. This holiday is dedicated to one of the most popular street food dishes of Middle Eastern origin. Shawarma is known and loved in many countries under different names: gyöner kebab in Turkey, gyros in Greece, tacos al pastor in Mexico. On this day, fans of this dish visit their favorite restaurants, experiment with recipes and share their impressions on social media.

World Radio Day also falls on February 13. It is an official international holiday established by UNESCO in 2011 to commemorate the founding of UN Radio in 1946. The main goal of this day is to emphasize the importance of radio as a means of communication, information and education. Despite the development of digital technologies, radio remains popular all over the world, with billions of people listening to it.

February 13 is also the feast day of St. Martinian. He lived in the IV-V centuries in Cappadocia (now the territory of Turkey) and became famous for his ascetic lifestyle. His feast day is celebrated on February 13 (according to the Julian calendar). He secluded himself in the desert near Caesarea, where he led an ascetic life, fighting temptations. According to legend, he once passed a test when a woman tried to seduce him - to avoid sin, he jumped into the fire and was burned. After that, he left his cave and went on a pilgrimage that lasted until his death.

Yulia Havryliuk

Society
unescoUNESCO
mexicoMexico
united-nationsUnited Nations
greeceGreece
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine

