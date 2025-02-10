ukenru
Actual
Breaking records: the number of sexually transmitted infections is growing in Europe

Breaking records: the number of sexually transmitted infections is growing in Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28238 views

In Europe, 100,000 new cases of gonorrhea were reported, up 31% from last year and 300% from 2014. The number of syphilis cases increased by 13% to 40,000.

Sexually transmitted diseases continue to grow steadily and significantly in Europe.

Transmits UNN with reference to Euronews.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has published its latest annual epidemiological reports on sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Outbreaks of sexually transmitted infections are returning in Europe, with the study's findings highlighting "the urgent need for public awareness, prevention, testing and treatment to address this growing public health problem.

The number of cases of syphilis and gonorrhea has increased

The report for 2023 estimates 100,000 new cases of gonorrhea in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway (based on aggregated figures).

According to the report, this is a 31% increase compared to the previous year and more than 300% compared to 2014.

Increases were observed across age groups and demographics, including men who have sex with men (MSM) and heterosexual men and women.

Not even in the top 5 infections: an immunologist on metapneumovirus in Ukraine16.01.25, 17:37 • 31602 views

The highest rates among women were in the 20-24 age group, and this is also the group with the highest growth in 2023 (46%).

Among men, the highest rates were observed in the age group of 25 to 34 years. 

The number of syphilis cases is growing.

In 2023, more than 40,000 cases were reported, a 13% increase compared to 2022 and twice as many as in 2014. Syphilis is more common among men, with seven men diagnosed for every woman.

Chlamydia remains the most common bacterial STI in Europe, despite reports in recent years of a possible slowdown in growth.

Reasons for the growing number of infections

According to Ecdc, there may be several reasons for the increase in the number of infections, including: an increase in testing in certain groups, less condom use, and an increase in the number of sexual partners.

The European agency is sounding the alarm, emphasizing "the urgency of raising awareness, prevention, testing and treatment to address this growing public health problem.

Russia wants to simplify conscription of soldiers with psychosis, hypertension and syphilis - Astra03.02.25, 22:41 • 31206 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

