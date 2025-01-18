ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Interior Ministry drafts bill to facilitate investigations into missing persons

Interior Ministry drafts bill to facilitate investigations into missing persons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36670 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has drafted a bill to simplify communication with pre-trial investigation bodies in cases of missing persons. Applications can be filed at the applicant's place of residence, rather than at the place of disappearance.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that in cooperation with the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances and MPs it has developed a draft lawthat will facilitate communication with pre-trial investigation bodies in cases of missing persons, UNN reports.

Details

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Bohdan Drapyatyi announced the development of the draft law.

In particular, there is currently a rule that pre-trial investigation in such cases is carried out by the investigator at the place of the criminal offense. However, most cases of missing persons occur in the regions where active hostilities are taking place

- notes the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In particular, the investigation in such cases will be determined by the prosecutor at the applicant's place of residence or stay. This provision will be in effect during martial law and for three years after its termination.

For example, if a person goes missing in Donetsk region and their relatives are in Zakarpattia region, they will be able to file a report with the local police upon the decision of the prosecutor

- explains the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the draft law on service terms will be adopted only after the units are trained to replace those fighting at the front. The First Deputy Defense Minister emphasized that there are no other options. 

