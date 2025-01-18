Interior Ministry drafts bill to facilitate investigations into missing persons

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that in cooperation with the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances and MPs it has developed a draft lawthat will facilitate communication with pre-trial investigation bodies in cases of missing persons, UNN reports.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Bohdan Drapyatyi announced the development of the draft law.

In particular, there is currently a rule that pre-trial investigation in such cases is carried out by the investigator at the place of the criminal offense. However, most cases of missing persons occur in the regions where active hostilities are taking place - notes the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In particular, the investigation in such cases will be determined by the prosecutor at the applicant's place of residence or stay. This provision will be in effect during martial law and for three years after its termination.

For example, if a person goes missing in Donetsk region and their relatives are in Zakarpattia region, they will be able to file a report with the local police upon the decision of the prosecutor - explains the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

