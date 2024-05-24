ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Instead of obtaining travel permits, the commercial entity sued the OPP

Instead of obtaining travel permits, the commercial entity sued the OPP

Kyiv  •  UNN

Instead of resolving all issues in a civilized manner and submitting the necessary documents to obtain a permit for the road, Alsids Black Sea began to use the road of a strategic enterprise without permission.

The company Alcides Black Sea tried to obtain a court order to use the road owned by the strategic enterprise Odesa Port Plant. The Economic Court of Odesa Region refused to consider the commercial structure's application for interim relief, UNN reports.

Alseeds Black Sea tried to use this road to transport vegetable oil to the berths in Pivdennyi port. However, the company did not provide the necessary package of documents to obtain permission to use this road and did not resolve fundamental issues with the OPP and the Sea Ports Authority.

Instead of resolving all issues in a civilized manner and submitting the necessary documents to obtain a permit for the road, Alsids Black Sea began to use the road of the strategic enterprise without permission. After Odesa Port Plant demanded that the illegal actions be stopped, the company decided to go to court.

The Economic Court of Odesa Region, having considered the application for securing the claim of Allseeds Black Sea against OPP regarding the prohibition to prevent the passage of their vehicles to the berth at the Pivdennyi port, decided to return it to the applicant.

Recall

During the unauthorized use of the road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant, the company "Alcides Black Sea" destroyed the road surface with its trucks. The OPP emphasized that this section of the road is located in the sanitary protection zone of this enterprise, is not a public road and is intended for emergency evacuation measures in case of threat or occurrence of emergencies and accidents of various kinds.

In addition, on May 22, the company Allseeds Black Sea organized the blocking of the roadleading to berth 1 of the Pivdennyi port, which is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

