The AMCU illegally issues permits for the use of the berth in the Pivdennyi port to commercial entities

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 36009 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100226 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143537 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148215 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243525 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172782 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164340 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148153 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74284 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109890 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33324 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46749 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81625 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243525 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221958 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208314 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234247 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221265 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 36009 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24047 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29600 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109890 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112432 views
The AMCU illegally issues permits for the use of the berth in the Pivdennyi port to commercial entities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17552 views

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority has illegally issued permits to commercial entities to use berth No. 1 of the Pivdennyi port in Odesa, which is intended exclusively for state-owned enterprises.

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority illegally issues permits to commercial entities to use berths that, according to our information, are intended exclusively for servicing state-owned enterprises, UNN reports.

Details

We are talking about berth No. 1 of the Pivdennyi port in Odesa. Thus, the USPA has granted permission to Sun Flower Terminal LLC to use this berth and load vessels with vegetable oil. Although, according to the Register of Port Operators, this company can provide its services only at berths 5A and 5B. 

Moreover, berth No. 1 is not intended for loading vegetable oil. According to our information, it can only be used by state-owned enterprises.

Apparently, Alcides Black Sea LLC worked in conjunction with Sun Flower Terminal LLC to illegally use the berth and load oil. 

Alseeds does not deny its activities at berth No. 1 of the Pivdennyi port, but points all the blame for the illegal permit to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority. 

"We are a registered port operator. We have an approved RTK (working technological card - ed.) for oil transshipment, so these issues are not really our concern. We had a desire to load there, we fulfilled all the requirements set by the USPA. And we have already shipped the first vessel (at berth No. 1 - ed.) - no questions asked. The second vessel faced the following situation," said Sergey Okhrimenko, CEO of  Allseeds Black Sea, at a press conference on May 22.

In other words, the person is not at all embarrassed that his company is using the berth without any legal basis.

However, it seems that there was a conspiracy between the Association of Ukrainian Seaports and Alcides Black Sea to illegally use berth No. 1 of the Pivdennyi port. And Okhrymenko simply decided to avoid answering an uncomfortable question. 

Recall

Yesterday, on May 22, Allseeds Black Sea organized the blocking of the roadleading to berth 1 of the Pivdennyi port, which is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising