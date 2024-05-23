The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority illegally issues permits to commercial entities to use berths that, according to our information, are intended exclusively for servicing state-owned enterprises, UNN reports.

We are talking about berth No. 1 of the Pivdennyi port in Odesa. Thus, the USPA has granted permission to Sun Flower Terminal LLC to use this berth and load vessels with vegetable oil. Although, according to the Register of Port Operators, this company can provide its services only at berths 5A and 5B.

Moreover, berth No. 1 is not intended for loading vegetable oil. According to our information, it can only be used by state-owned enterprises.

Apparently, Alcides Black Sea LLC worked in conjunction with Sun Flower Terminal LLC to illegally use the berth and load oil.

Alseeds does not deny its activities at berth No. 1 of the Pivdennyi port, but points all the blame for the illegal permit to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

"We are a registered port operator. We have an approved RTK (working technological card - ed.) for oil transshipment, so these issues are not really our concern. We had a desire to load there, we fulfilled all the requirements set by the USPA. And we have already shipped the first vessel (at berth No. 1 - ed.) - no questions asked. The second vessel faced the following situation," said Sergey Okhrimenko, CEO of Allseeds Black Sea, at a press conference on May 22.

In other words, the person is not at all embarrassed that his company is using the berth without any legal basis.

However, it seems that there was a conspiracy between the Association of Ukrainian Seaports and Alcides Black Sea to illegally use berth No. 1 of the Pivdennyi port. And Okhrymenko simply decided to avoid answering an uncomfortable question.

Yesterday, on May 22, Allseeds Black Sea organized the blocking of the roadleading to berth 1 of the Pivdennyi port, which is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant.