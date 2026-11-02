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Instead of 40 hostages, a serviceman absent without leave: the prosecutor's office reported new details of the incident near Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

A serviceman who had left his unit without authorization was detained in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The prosecutor's office said that reports of 40 hostages and injured people were not confirmed.

Instead of 40 hostages, a serviceman absent without leave: the prosecutor's office reported new details of the incident near Kyiv

In the area of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in Kyiv, a serviceman who had gone AWOL was detained on November 2 . Information about 40 hostages who were allegedly staying in a private house is not true, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Central Region told UNN

Details

Representatives of the agency said that a serviceman who had previously left his place of service without authorization was at one of the military units in the Kyiv region. The man was found and returned. However, in order to ensure his return to service, the serviceman was placed to live on the unit's premises for a month.

"At the same time, in order to assist the latter in evading military service, as well as to create media attention, his relatives called an ambulance from a private hospital, whose doctors were not allowed onto the territory of the military unit. As of 2:30 p.m., medical personnel had arrived at the unit. They reported that the serviceman was in satisfactory condition," the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Central Region told UNN

They added that the conditions and legal grounds for the man's presence on the unit's premises are currently being checked. No bodily injuries have so far been found on the serviceman. 

Incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: police said whether there really is a dead person and 40 hostages02.11.26, 17:40 • 8038 views

What preceded this

Earlier, information about an incident in the area of 7 Soniachna Street had been circulating on social media since noon. Eyewitnesses posted videos from the location showing ambulances and medical personnel. 

The main version put forward was that an allegedly armed unidentified man was holding 40 civilians hostage in a private house. Some of them had reportedly already been injured and needed medical assistance.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
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