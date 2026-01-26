$43.140.03
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 12549 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 14289 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 20644 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 20582 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 34879 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 24137 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 46964 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22288 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41453 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Diplomat

Information regarding the occupation of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk region is not true - "East" Group of Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Information about the capture of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk region by Russian troops is false. Ukrainian forces continue to hold their positions, repelling attacks and destroying enemy personnel.

Information regarding the occupation of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk region is not true - "East" Group of Forces

Information about the capture of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk region by Russian troops is not true. Ukrainian troops continue to be in the area of the settlement, holding their occupied positions. This was reported by the "East" troop grouping, according to UNN

Recently, some Ukrainian information resources spread unreliable information that the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk region was allegedly under the full control of the enemy. We inform you that this information is not true 

- the report says. 

It is noted that Ukrainian troops continue to be in the area of the settlement, holding their occupied positions. Servicemen of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade repel enemy attacks and destroy its manpower, despite significant pressure from the occupying forces.

The situation remains complex and dynamic, but claims of the complete occupation of the settlement are premature and incorrect 

- the report states. 

Recall 

Since the beginning of the day, 48 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction, and Ukrainian troops have already repelled 18 attacks by the occupiers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine