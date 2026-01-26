Information regarding the occupation of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk region is not true - "East" Group of Forces

Information about the capture of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk region by Russian troops is not true. Ukrainian troops continue to be in the area of the settlement, holding their occupied positions. This was reported by the "East" troop grouping, according to UNN.

Recently, some Ukrainian information resources spread unreliable information that the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk region was allegedly under the full control of the enemy. We inform you that this information is not true - the report says.

It is noted that Ukrainian troops continue to be in the area of the settlement, holding their occupied positions. Servicemen of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade repel enemy attacks and destroy its manpower, despite significant pressure from the occupying forces.

The situation remains complex and dynamic, but claims of the complete occupation of the settlement are premature and incorrect - the report states.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, 48 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction, and Ukrainian troops have already repelled 18 attacks by the occupiers.