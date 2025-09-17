The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tikhyi, stated that the information published by the Daily Mail, claiming that the father of the murdered Iryna Zarutska in the USA could not attend her funeral, is false. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assisted the man in obtaining a visa, and he is already in the USA to honor his daughter's memory. Tikhyi announced this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

He was assisted in obtaining a visa. As soon as he received an American visa, he left, and he is now in the USA to honor his daughter's memory. - said Tikhyi.

He stated that the information published by the Daily Mail is false.

As soon as the American visa was arranged, all necessary procedures. He left, and is now in the USA to honor his daughter's memory. From the moment this horrific murder occurred, we immediately provided consular support to the family. - added Tikhyi.

23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war, died from stab wounds at a train station in Charlotte. Police arrested 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed federal charges against Decarlos Brown, accused of murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Trump recorded a video message dedicated to the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. In it, he criticized the Democrats' policies, which he called the cause of rising crime rates.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, refuted reports during a briefing that the father of the deceased Ukrainian woman in the USA, Iryna Zarutska, was not allowed to leave Ukraine for his daughter's funeral. According to him, all such reports are untrue.