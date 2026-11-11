Inflation rose to 11% — eggs became the cheapest by the greatest amount, while utilities and fuel became more expensive

Consumer inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 11% year-on-year in October from 10% in September. UNN reports this, citing data from the State Statistics Service.

Details

Consumer market inflation in October 2026 was 1.8% compared with September and 11.0% compared with October 2025. Core inflation was 1.4% (compared with September 2026) and 9.7% (compared with October 2025), respectively.

Prices of food products and goods

On the consumer market in October, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 2.0%, increasing by 9.3% year-on-year.

Vegetables saw the largest monthly increase, rising by 10.2%. Prices for grain-based processed products, sugar, rice, lard, fermented milk products, milk, cheese, fish and fish products, pasta, poultry, non-alcoholic beverages, bread, and butter rose by 1.2–5.5%. At the same time, egg prices fell by 4.6%, while pork prices decreased by 0.3%.

Cost of services

The 1.3% increase in prices (tariffs) for housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels in October was mainly due to higher water supply tariffs, which rose by 10.1%, and sewerage tariffs, which increased by 8.8%, according to the report. Year-on-year, prices rose by 7.4%.

Healthcare prices increased by 1.7% over the month, primarily due to a 2.0% rise in prices for outpatient services and a 1.7% increase in pharmaceutical products, according to the report. Year-on-year, prices rose by 5.2%.

Education services became 0.3% more expensive in October and rose by 19.8% over the year.

Fuel and lubricants became 5.3% more expensive in October, while fares for road passenger transport rose by 2.0%. Year-on-year, transport prices increased by 30.1%, including a 53.9% rise in fuel and lubricant prices.

In the communications sector, prices rose by 1.8% over the month, driven by a 2.3% increase in mobile communication tariffs. Year-on-year, prices rose by 16.1%.

The data exclude territories temporarily occupied by the russian federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (or were) taking place.

The intensification of Russia's attacks is slowing the economy and pushing prices up — the NBU has issued a forecast