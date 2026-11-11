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Inflation rose to 11% — eggs became the cheapest by the greatest amount, while utilities and fuel became more expensive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9480 views

In October, consumer inflation in Ukraine reached 11% year-on-year. Vegetables, fuel, transport, and education services saw the largest price increases.

Inflation rose to 11% — eggs became the cheapest by the greatest amount, while utilities and fuel became more expensive

Consumer inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 11% year-on-year in October from 10% in September. UNN reports this, citing data from the State Statistics Service.

Details

Consumer market inflation in October 2026 was 1.8% compared with September and 11.0% compared with October 2025. Core inflation was 1.4% (compared with September 2026) and 9.7% (compared with October 2025), respectively.

Prices of food products and goods

On the consumer market in October, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 2.0%, increasing by 9.3% year-on-year.

Vegetables saw the largest monthly increase, rising by 10.2%. Prices for grain-based processed products, sugar, rice, lard, fermented milk products, milk, cheese, fish and fish products, pasta, poultry, non-alcoholic beverages, bread, and butter rose by 1.2–5.5%. At the same time, egg prices fell by 4.6%, while pork prices decreased by 0.3%.

Cost of services

The 1.3% increase in prices (tariffs) for housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels in October was mainly due to higher water supply tariffs, which rose by 10.1%, and sewerage tariffs, which increased by 8.8%, according to the report. Year-on-year, prices rose by 7.4%.

Healthcare prices increased by 1.7% over the month, primarily due to a 2.0% rise in prices for outpatient services and a 1.7% increase in pharmaceutical products, according to the report. Year-on-year, prices rose by 5.2%.

Education services became 0.3% more expensive in October and rose by 19.8% over the year.

Fuel and lubricants became 5.3% more expensive in October, while fares for road passenger transport rose by 2.0%. Year-on-year, transport prices increased by 30.1%, including a 53.9% rise in fuel and lubricant prices.

In the communications sector, prices rose by 1.8% over the month, driven by a 2.3% increase in mobile communication tariffs. Year-on-year, prices rose by 16.1%.

The data exclude territories temporarily occupied by the russian federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (or were) taking place.

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Julia Shramko

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