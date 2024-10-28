Indonesian authorities officially ban iPhone 16
Indonesian authorities have banned the sale of iPhone 16 due to non-compliance with the 40% local content requirement. About 9000 devices have already entered the country through passenger luggage, but their sale will be illegal.
Sales of the iPhone 16 have been banned in the country due to Apple's failure to meet the government's local investment requirements.
In Indonesia, authorities have banned the sale of the iPhone 16. Apple's latest smartphone does not meet the Southeast Asian country's requirement of 40 percent local content in phones and tablets, the Ministry of Industry said.
The iPhone 16 imported by registered importers cannot be sold in the country, as PT Apple Indonesia has not yet fulfilled its investment obligations to obtain a certificate of “local content level” in innovation
The ministry added that about 9,000 units of the iPhone 16 series have entered Indonesia through passenger luggage since they went on sale last month.
These phones were imported legally, but would be illegal if sold in Indonesia
Indonesia uses trade rules to attract foreign investment and production onshore, as well as to protect its domestic industry.
The fourth most populous country in the world is a potentially huge market for Apple products. The number of active mobile phones in Indonesia is 354 million, which is more than the country's population of about 280 million.
