Indonesia to prepare eight thousand troops for humanitarian mission in Gaza Strip

Photo: AP

The Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) have completed the formation of the contingent structure planned for post-war reconstruction of the enclave within the framework of the US initiative. Army spokesman Brigadier General Donny Pramono confirmed the full readiness of the troops for deployment as soon as the country's government makes the appropriate political decision. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The military leadership has prepared a consolidated brigade of 8,000 personnel, who will undergo medical examinations and a final readiness check by the end of February. According to the plan, the first advance group of 1,000 servicemen will be able to arrive in Gaza as early as April, and the main forces will be fully staffed and ready for deployment by June 2026.

Member states of the Peace Council pledged over $5 billion for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip – Trump

Our troops are fully ready and can be deployed in a short time, as soon as the government gives official permission – emphasized Brigadier General Pramono.

Humanitarian nature of the mission and role in Trump's plan

Indonesia became the first state to officially confirm its readiness to provide personnel for the International Stabilization Force, created under the auspices of Donald Trump's "Peace Council".

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that the mission's mandate will be exclusively humanitarian: the military will focus on medicine, civilian protection, and infrastructure restoration, avoiding any participation in combat operations.

"Doctors Without Borders" suspended operations at Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip due to masked armed individuals