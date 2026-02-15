"Doctors Without Borders" suspended operations at Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip due to masked armed individuals

Photo: AP

The international humanitarian organization "Doctors Without Borders" (MSF) has announced a partial cessation of its activities at Nasser Hospital, located in the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip. This decision was made after numerous reports from medical personnel about the presence of armed masked men in the building. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The organization reported the suspension of all non-critical medical operations due to serious security breaches. According to MSF, the number of incidents involving armed individuals within the medical complex has significantly increased since the October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. In addition to the mere presence of weapons, staff have recorded cases of intimidation and restricted access to certain parts of the facility, which contradicts the principles of medical neutrality.

Mission representatives emphasized that hospitals must remain civilian spaces, free from any military activity. Although the organization does not officially specify which group these people belong to, it has already appealed to the relevant authorities with a demand to ensure security. Such a situation jeopardizes the protected status of the facility under international law.

Context and humanitarian consequences for the region

Nasser Hospital is one of the largest and most important medical centers in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of wounded people are saved daily during the war. Over the past two years, this facility has repeatedly become an arena of confrontations: Israel accused militants of using the building for their needs, and the medics themselves reported regular attacks by unknown armed groups and militias.

Currently, the situation in Gaza remains tense, despite the ongoing ceasefire agreement. The partial curtailment of MSF's work could have catastrophic consequences for the local population, as there are almost no alternative medical facilities of this level left in the region.

