Israel approves measures to strengthen control over the West Bank and restrict Palestinian Authority

Israel's security cabinet officially approved a package of measures on Sunday aimed at expanding Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank. This decision entails a significant weakening of the Palestinian Authority's powers and a simplification of procedures for expanding Jewish settlements. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's office confirmed that the new rules will significantly ease the process for settlers to seize land from Palestinians. In his statement, the ultranationalist minister explicitly outlined the strategic goal of these steps.

"We will continue to bury the idea of a Palestinian state" Smotrich emphasized, underscoring the irreversibility of the course to strengthen Israel's presence in the region.

Yonatan Mizrahi, a researcher with the Israeli group "Peace Now," described the decision as "very important" in terms of its impact on the geopolitical situation.

However, he noted that for the final implementation of these measures in practice, formal approval from the Israeli commander-in-chief in the West Bank is still required.

Palestinian reaction and international resonance

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a strong statement, calling the actions of the Israeli cabinet a direct threat to security. According to him, this decision is "dangerous" and "an open attempt by Israel to legalize the expansion of settlements" and the large-scale confiscation of Palestinian lands. Abbas called on the United States and the UN Security Council to intervene immediately to stop Tel Aviv's unilateral actions.

Meanwhile, Jordan condemned Israel's steps, accusing the neighboring country of attempting to "impose illegal sovereignty." Against this backdrop, the Hamas group called on the Palestinian population of the West Bank to "intensify resistance to the occupation and its settlers," which creates risks of a new escalation of the armed conflict in the region.

