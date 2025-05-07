India's Attack on Pakistan: Islamabad Claims at Least 8 Dead

Indian troops carried out 24 attacks on six locations in Pakistan, with civilian areas, mosques and residential areas under attack. This was stated by a spokesman for the country's armed forces, UNN reports with reference to Samaa TV.

Details

According to him, at least eight Pakistani citizens, including women and a girl, were killed and 35 others were injured in the strikes. The most affected areas included Muzaffarabad, Eastern Ahmedpur, Muridke, Shakargarh, Sialkot (Kotli Lohara) and Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Several mosques were directly hit, which Pakistan called a "cowardly and deliberate attack on sacred sites" - the article says.

The speaker also stressed that "these attacks reflect the enemy's complete disregard for civilian lives and religious sanctity."

"Our response was swift and effective. The enemy will receive a lesson they will not forget," the military spokesman said.

Recall

In the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindur, striking the infrastructure of "terrorists", the Indian Army said.

Soon, the Pakistani armed forces announced that they had shot down two Indian aircraft. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif noted that Pakistan responded to India's attack in this way.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern about India's military operation on the border with Pakistan. He called on both countries to exercise "military restraint."

