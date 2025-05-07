India's Attack on Pakistan: Islamabad Claims at Least 8 Dead

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
May 6, 02:29 PM • 32895 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 70205 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 55802 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 56442 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 63742 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 97887 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 52681 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 109741 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57388 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 128089 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
0m/s
88%
748 mm
Popular news

In the Vatican, the Ring of the Fisherman and the seal of Pope Francis were annulled

May 6, 02:54 PM • 10970 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 64652 views

The government has amended the procedure for conscription during mobilization: what is it about

May 6, 03:15 PM • 21412 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 44845 views

In Kyiv, a woman fell into the Dnipro River from the Pedestrian Bridge: it was not possible to save her

May 6, 04:40 PM • 14220 views
Publications

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 44897 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 64709 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 97887 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 109741 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 128089 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 28280 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 79397 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 78349 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 90695 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 38917 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

India's Attack on Pakistan: Islamabad Claims at Least 8 Dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Indian military forces carried out 24 attacks on Pakistan, killing at least 8 people and wounding 35. Civilian areas, mosques, and residential neighborhoods were targeted.

India's Attack on Pakistan: Islamabad Claims at Least 8 Dead

Indian troops carried out 24 attacks on six locations in Pakistan, with civilian areas, mosques and residential areas under attack. This was stated by a spokesman for the country's armed forces, UNN reports with reference to Samaa TV.

Details

According to him, at least eight Pakistani citizens, including women and a girl, were killed and 35 others were injured in the strikes. The most affected areas included Muzaffarabad, Eastern Ahmedpur, Muridke, Shakargarh, Sialkot (Kotli Lohara) and Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Several mosques were directly hit, which Pakistan called a "cowardly and deliberate attack on sacred sites"

- the article says.

The speaker also stressed that "these attacks reflect the enemy's complete disregard for civilian lives and religious sanctity."

"Our response was swift and effective. The enemy will receive a lesson they will not forget," the military spokesman said.

Recall

In the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindur, striking the infrastructure of "terrorists", the Indian Army said.

Soon, the Pakistani armed forces announced that they had shot down two Indian aircraft. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif noted that Pakistan responded to India's attack in this way.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern about India's military operation on the border with Pakistan. He called on both countries to exercise "military restraint."

India to Conduct Civil Defense Drills Amid Escalating Conflict with Pakistan 06.05.25, 17:02 • 5216 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
India
Pakistan
Brent
$62.52
Bitcoin
$96,817.90
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.74
Золото
$3,409.27
Ethereum
$1,816.71