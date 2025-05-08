India to bid to host World Test Championship final in 2027

India wants to host the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2027. An official proposal is to be submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC) this summer, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

India's bid to host the WTC final will have serious implications for England's summer schedule and could create logistical problems for the ICC, given India's relationship with Pakistan, which has deteriorated further after this week's airstrikes in Kashmir.

The two previous WTC finals were held in England – the first at the Rose Bowl in Hampshire in 2021, then moved to the Oval in 2023. This year's main tournament between Australia and South Africa will take place at Lord's next month.

The Guardian has learned that India expressed its intention to bid for the 2027 final at an ICC chief executive committee meeting in Zimbabwe last month. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is represented on the ICC committee by its chief executive Arun Singh Dhumal, while his predecessor Jay Shah is the chairman of the ICC, so India's official bid will be considered a foregone conclusion.

Although the England and Wales Cricket Board did not assume that it would host the WTC final permanently, the English summer and a strong domestic ticket market, regardless of which teams qualify, make Britain a natural venue.

India is pushing for a quick decision as it will need time to arrange an additional home Test match for England in 2027 if the WTC final is held elsewhere.

