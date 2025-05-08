$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 4766 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM • 10480 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM • 13826 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 20966 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 26406 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45993 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 51177 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 54989 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 38523 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 52864 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Broadcast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andrii Sybiha

Vasyl Malyuk

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Belarus

Vatican City

Kyiv

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shahed-136

YouTube

Spotify

India to bid to host World Test Championship final in 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3360 views

India plans to bid to the ICC to host the World Test Championship final in 2027. This could affect the match schedule in England and create problems due to relations with Pakistan.

India to bid to host World Test Championship final in 2027

India wants to host the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2027. An official proposal is to be submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC) this summer, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

India's bid to host the WTC final will have serious implications for England's summer schedule and could create logistical problems for the ICC, given India's relationship with Pakistan, which has deteriorated further after this week's airstrikes in Kashmir.

The two previous WTC finals were held in England – the first at the Rose Bowl in Hampshire in 2021, then moved to the Oval in 2023. This year's main tournament between Australia and South Africa will take place at Lord's next month.

The Guardian has learned that India expressed its intention to bid for the 2027 final at an ICC chief executive committee meeting in Zimbabwe last month. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is represented on the ICC committee by its chief executive Arun Singh Dhumal, while his predecessor Jay Shah is the chairman of the ICC, so India's official bid will be considered a foregone conclusion.

Although the England and Wales Cricket Board did not assume that it would host the WTC final permanently, the English summer and a strong domestic ticket market, regardless of which teams qualify, make Britain a natural venue.

India is pushing for a quick decision as it will need time to arrange an additional home Test match for England in 2027 if the WTC final is held elsewhere.

Addition

The Sports Council of the Royal Armed Forces of Britain officially recognizes the Army Drone Association. Competitions will be held without GPS and stabilization, where 8 pilots will control drones through a VR headset.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SportsNews of the World
Australia
India
South Africa
England
Pakistan
