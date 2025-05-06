$41.600.11
India launched missile strikes on Pakistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours.

India launched missile strikes on Pakistan

India has launched missile strikes on Pakistan. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Times of India.

Details

It is noted that the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindur, "striking at the infrastructure of terrorists in Pakistan." The strikes were carried out on the territory of Pakistan and Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Information about the air strikes was later confirmed by the Indian Army.

"Justice has been done. Jai Hind" (Glory to India - ed.)

- says the Indian Armed Forces in the social network X.

It later became known that Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours, canceling all flights.

Let us remind you

At the end of April, clashes occurred between India and Pakistan along the border.

Prior to this, the Minister of Defense of Pakistan stated that a military invasion by neighboring India was inevitable after an attack by Pakistani militants on tourists in Kashmir.

On April 22, in the Kashmir region, militants opened fire on a group of tourists. According to law enforcement officials, 26 people died and 17 were injured. In response, India banned Pakistani citizens from entering on special visas, and all military advisers to the Pakistani mission in India were declared persona non grata.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
India
Narendra Modi
Pakistan
