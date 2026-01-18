Increased number of patrols on duty at night: how the police operate during an energy emergency

In the context of the energy emergency, the police are working in an enhanced mode. As reported by the National Police, in particular, the number of patrols that will be on duty, including at night, has been increased, UNN reports.

The National Police also outlined the main tasks of police officers:

🔹maintaining public order, preventing theft and other offenses;

🔹preventing threats to people and critical infrastructure facilities;

🔹notifying of an air raid alarm if stationary systems do not work due to a prolonged power outage;

🔹informing citizens and providing necessary assistance.

At the same time, law enforcement officers urged Ukrainians not to leave their homes at night without urgent need and to always carry identity documents.

The National Police reminded that it is strictly forbidden to take photos and videos of air defense operations, critical infrastructure facilities, military facilities, as well as other places important for ensuring security.

Espionage, collaborationism, aiding the aggressor state, as well as photo/video recording and unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement of servicemen, weapons, and equipment can be punished by imprisonment from 3 to 15 years – depending on the legal qualification in accordance with the Criminal Code of Ukraine - added law enforcement officers.

