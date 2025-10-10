$41.510.10
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
02:10 PM • 10238 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 10999 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 14511 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
10:53 AM • 25977 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 30244 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 17535 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18363 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 18108 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25792 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
Incitement to bribery of alleged SAPO prosecutors and HACC judges: court arrested lawyer with possibility of bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial restraint for a lawyer suspected in a case of incitement to provide 3.5 million dollars for closing a NABU case, in the form of detention. An alternative is to post bail in the amount of over 2 million hryvnias.

Incitement to bribery of alleged SAPO prosecutors and HACC judges: court arrested lawyer with possibility of bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded in custody, with the possibility of bail in the amount of over UAH 2 million, a lawyer who is a suspect in a case involving incitement to offer $3.5 million for closing a case being investigated by NABU detectives, based on the "Lozovyi amendments." This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO.

The lawyer was remanded in custody with the alternative of posting bail of over UAH 2 million.

- the statement reads.

Context

On October 9, it was reported that, under the procedural guidance of a SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives exposed a prosecutor from the Prosecutor General's Office and lawyers for allegedly inciting the provision of a $3,500,000 undue benefit for closing a criminal proceeding being investigated by NABU detectives. The funds were allegedly intended for SAPO prosecutors and HACC judges for making an appropriate decision.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General's Office reacted to the investigative actions conducted by NABU and SAPO employees against the PGO prosecutor. It is noted that in the midst of the investigation into NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, actions against the prosecutor begin, which raise reasonable doubts about their objectivity.

The Prosecutor General's Office also provided clarifications regarding the searches conducted by NABU detectives at two prosecutors. In particular, it is emphasized that the PGO prosecutor is suspected of mediating the transfer of a bribe of $3.5 million to HACC judges. He himself could not demand or close the case, as he is not the procedural supervisor in it. 

On October 9, NABU and SAPO announced suspicions against a prosecutor from the Prosecutor General's Office and lawyers, exposed for allegedly inciting the provision of a bribe of $3.5 million.

Magamedrasulov's case

 On July 21, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained the head of one of the territorial departments of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detectives, Ruslan Magamedrasulov. He is suspected of aiding Russia.

The next day, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that information about alleged political motives for the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov does not correspond to reality. The service also claims that all rumors about Ruslan Magamedrasulov allegedly documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen are untrue.

Recently, new evidence was released in the case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov.

Anna Murashko

