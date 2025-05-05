In Zhytomyr, an 11-year-old girl received a knife wound due to a conflict with a boy

In Zhytomyr, an 11-year-old girl was stabbed during a conflict with a 12-year-old boy. This was reported by the Zhytomyr District Police Department, UNN reports.

Details

The police received a report of an injury to an 11-year-old girl in one of the residential areas of Zhytomyr from doctors on Saturday, May 03, at about 20:00.

Law enforcement officers found out that the child's injury was preceded by a dispute with a 12-year-old acquaintance.

According to witnesses and participants in the event, at the time of the conflict, the teenager had a folding pocket knife in his hands, on which the girl pricked herself while trying to attack the boy - the police said in a statement.

Doctors diagnosed the victim with a stab wound to the leg. The girl was given medical assistance and is now under the supervision of doctors.

It is noted that the parents of the injured child refused to officially contact the police.

