In Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers attacked rescuers: four wounded

Russian troops again attacked rescuers, 4 specialists were injured in Zaporizhzhia region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, the enemy carried out another shelling of the fire and rescue unit in one of the frontline settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. Despite the fact that the personnel were in a shelter, 4 rescuers were wounded, and 8 more are undergoing examination - they are provided with all the necessary medical and psychological assistance," the State Emergency Service reported on social networks.

As noted, "as a result of a direct hit, the building of the unit and fire trucks were seriously damaged."

During the evacuation of the injured to the stabilization point, Russian troops, as indicated in the State Emergency Service, opened fire again. Two fire trucks that were evacuating the victims and all the personnel of the unit came under fire.

"This is another example of deliberate and targeted attacks by the occupiers on rescuers - people who save the lives of others every day, risking their own!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

"Four employees of the State Emergency Service were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Stepnohirska community. The enemy hit the building of the fire department and service vehicles moving along the road with FPV drones," said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, in Telegram.

According to him, doctors assess the condition of the 48-year-old rescuer as extremely serious. Men aged 49, 38 and 50 are in moderate condition.

