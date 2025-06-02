In Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers attacked rescuers: four wounded

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 32030 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 86206 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 111699 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 174343 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 196657 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 115475 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250708 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182320 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123672 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108559 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.2m/s
36%
751mm
Popular news

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 80709 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

June 2, 02:37 AM • 63381 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 117947 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

07:10 AM • 13468 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 30087 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250716 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 298641 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 312100 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 318057 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 414535 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 30599 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 102403 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182321 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 125742 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 156999 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

In Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers attacked rescuers: four wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Russian troops shelled a fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia, wounding four rescuers. During the evacuation of the injured, the occupiers opened fire again on fire trucks.

In Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers attacked rescuers: four wounded

Russian troops again attacked rescuers, 4 specialists were injured in Zaporizhzhia region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"Today, the enemy carried out another shelling of the fire and rescue unit in one of the frontline settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. Despite the fact that the personnel were in a shelter, 4 rescuers were wounded, and 8 more are undergoing examination - they are provided with all the necessary medical and psychological assistance," the State Emergency Service reported on social networks.

As noted, "as a result of a direct hit, the building of the unit and fire trucks were seriously damaged."

During the evacuation of the injured to the stabilization point, Russian troops, as indicated in the State Emergency Service, opened fire again. Two fire trucks that were evacuating the victims and all the personnel of the unit came under fire.

"This is another example of deliberate and targeted attacks by the occupiers on rescuers - people who save the lives of others every day, risking their own!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

"Four employees of the State Emergency Service were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Stepnohirska community. The enemy hit the building of the fire department and service vehicles moving along the road with FPV drones," said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, in Telegram.

According to him, doctors assess the condition of the 48-year-old rescuer as extremely serious. Men aged 49, 38 and 50 are in moderate condition. 

Russians attacked the SES unit in Nikopol: three injured02.06.25, 09:57 • 1894 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9