Russians attacked the SES unit in Nikopol: three injured

Russian troops shelled a unit of the State Emergency Service in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, at night. As a result of the attack, two civilians and an ambulance driver were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

During the attack, windows, walls and the entrance to the shelter where the rescuers were at the time of the strike were damaged.

Two civilians were injured in the shelling. The rescuers promptly provided them with assistance and sheltered them in a protective room, waiting for the arrival of doctors.

After the arrival of the ambulance crew, the Russian aggressors carried out a second shelling, as a result of which the driver was injured. Medical workers were forced to return to their base.

The wounded civilians were taken to the hospital by rescuers in a service vehicle.

On May 30, Russian troops attacked with a drone a fire depot with a rescue vehicle and then launched another strike – on an administrative building in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.