Dnipropetrovsk region was under Russian drone attack at night: there are injured

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones at night, two people are known to have been injured, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak announced on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Air defense forces were working in the Dnipropetrovsk region at night. 5 drones were shot down over the region," the head of the OVA wrote.

"As a result of the attack in the Samara district, a man was injured. A private house and an outbuilding caught fire," Lysak said.

According to him, it was loud in the Mezhivska and Malomykhailivska communities in the Synelnykiv region. Agricultural enterprise, private house and car were damaged due to drone strikes of various types.

"Also, a 54-year-old man was injured in this area. He was hospitalized in moderate condition," said the head of the OVA.

According to his data, the aggressor used FPV, artillery, and dropped ammunition from a drone in the Nikopol region. Nikopol, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities suffered. An ambulance and a car were damaged.

The occupiers are rushing to Dnipropetrovsk region, concentrating assault groups of four regiments - Voloshyn