In Zaporizhzhia region enemy inflicted 397 attacks, there is one killed and 7 wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 73036 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104247 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168221 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138503 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143511 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139187 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182735 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173230 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104759 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100717 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110410 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112537 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52125 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58738 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168217 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182734 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173230 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200603 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189505 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142137 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142164 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146857 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138267 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155132 views
Actual
In Zaporizhzhia region enemy inflicted 397 attacks, there is one killed and 7 wounded

In Zaporizhzhia region enemy inflicted 397 attacks, there is one killed and 7 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13612 views

The occupants struck 397 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. A 55-year-old man was killed in Polohivskyi district, 7 people were wounded during the shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

Russian troops struck 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region with 397 missiles over the past day. A 55-year-old man was killed in the Polohiv district, 7 people were wounded during the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

A 55-year-old man died as a result of a Russian attack on the Polohiv district, 7 more people were wounded during the shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Within 24 hours, the occupants struck 397 times in 8 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region

- Fedorov wrote.

According to him, Russian troops carried out seven air strikes in Zaporizhzhia, Levadne, Bilohiria and Novoandriivka.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the occupation army launched a series of air strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia on September 24 after 21:00. "As a result of the incident, seven people were wounded, three of them in hospital. Four of the injured refused hospitalization. One man was rescued from the rubble during the aftermath. As of 23:55, search and rescue operations have been completed," the agency said on social media.

The number of wounded due to the attack of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia has increased to seven people25.09.24, 01:21 • 19397 views

According to the head of the RMA, 239 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka. 7 MLRS attacks hit Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Robotyne. 144 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were 202 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
huliaipoleGulyaypole
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising