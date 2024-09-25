In Zaporizhzhia region enemy inflicted 397 attacks, there is one killed and 7 wounded

Russian troops struck 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region with 397 missiles over the past day. A 55-year-old man was killed in the Polohiv district, 7 people were wounded during the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

A 55-year-old man died as a result of a Russian attack on the Polohiv district, 7 more people were wounded during the shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Within 24 hours, the occupants struck 397 times in 8 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, Russian troops carried out seven air strikes in Zaporizhzhia, Levadne, Bilohiria and Novoandriivka.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the occupation army launched a series of air strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia on September 24 after 21:00. "As a result of the incident, seven people were wounded, three of them in hospital. Four of the injured refused hospitalization. One man was rescued from the rubble during the aftermath. As of 23:55, search and rescue operations have been completed," the agency said on social media.

According to the head of the RMA, 239 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka. 7 MLRS attacks hit Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Robotyne. 144 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were 202 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.