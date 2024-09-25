The number of wounded due to the attack of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia has increased to seven people

Russian army strikes Zaporizhzhya with precision-guided bombs. Seven people were wounded. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA, UNN reports.

The number of victims increased to 7. Three of the wounded are in hospital. Four refused hospitalization, - the statement said.

Recall

On the evening of Tuesday, September 24, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia and hit the private sector.