The number of wounded due to the attack of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia has increased to seven people
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia, allegedly with guided aerial bombs. Seven people were wounded, three of them in hospital, four refused hospitalization.
Russian army strikes Zaporizhzhya with precision-guided bombs. Seven people were wounded. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA, UNN reports.
The number of victims increased to 7. Three of the wounded are in hospital. Four refused hospitalization,
On the evening of Tuesday, September 24, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia and hit the private sector.