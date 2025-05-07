In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a man from under the rubble after a Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a man from under the rubble after a Russian attack. The victim is being provided with medical assistance, the city was attacked by more than 15 "Shaheds".
In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a man out from under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, the victim is currently being provided with "all urgent medical assistance".
Earlier it became known that Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. According to preliminary data, the city was attacked by more than 15 "Shaheds".
Reminder
On the evening of Tuesday, May 6, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. Buildings were damaged in the city, people may be under the rubble. A fire broke out in one of the city's districts as a result of the enemy attack.
Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences06.05.25, 02:52 • 38970 views