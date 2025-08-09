In Zaporizhzhia, occupiers dropped explosives on a civilian car, killing people

In the Zaporizhzhia district, the enemy dropped explosives from a drone onto a civilian car. People died. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

A Russian FPV drone hit a car that was driving through the territory of the Bilenkivka community. The car caught fire. Two people inside died. - the message says.

In total, during the day, Russian occupiers launched 585 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Destruction has been reported.

"Russian troops carried out 7 airstrikes on Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Bilohirya, Malynivka," Fedorov reported.

Another 415 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Novotavrycheske, Yurkivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne.

Also, 9 MLRS shellings covered Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Charivne. 154 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne.

21 reports of destruction of houses, apartments, and enterprise property were received.

