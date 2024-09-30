In Zaporizhzhia region 393 hostile attacks in 24 ours, 16 wounded

Russian troops struck 393 times at 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours, including 26 enemy air strikes, and wounded 16 people in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"16 people were wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia. During the day, the occupiers struck 393 times at 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, Russian troops carried out 26 air strikes in Zaporizhzhia, Hasanivka, Gulyaypole, Novodarivka, Rivnopillya, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka. 170 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

According to Fedorov, 18 MLRS attacks hit Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Malynivka. 179 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Rechne, Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were 163 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia: 16 people, including an 8-year-old girl, have already sought medical attention