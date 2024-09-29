Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia: 16 people, including an 8-year-old girl, have already sought medical attention

In Zaporizhzhya, 16 people were wounded in an enemy strike, including a 17-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Sunday, UNN reports .

Already 16 people who suffered from the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia have sought medical attention. Nine women, five men and two children - a 17-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl - were wounded in the shelling - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, two injured women remain in hospital.

Earlier it was reported that search and rescue operations were completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of the Russian strike.