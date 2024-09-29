Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia: 16 people, including an 8-year-old girl, have already sought medical attention
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, 16 people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Two women remain in hospital, and search and rescue operations at the site of the attack have been completed.
According to him, two injured women remain in hospital.
Earlier it was reported that search and rescue operations were completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of the Russian strike.