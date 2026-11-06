In Vinnytsia, a 12-year-old boy was killed by an electric shock on the roof of a railway carriage

In Vinnytsia, a 12-year-old boy died after being electrocuted on the roof of a railway car. The State Emergency Service reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that rescuers removed the child's body and handed it over to law enforcement officers, who are establishing the circumstances of the tragedy.

We urge parents to explain to children the danger of such activities. The railway contact network carries high voltage: fatal electrocution is possible even without touching the wires! - rescuers warned.

Previously

In June, a teenager was injured in Vinnytsia region as a result of an electric shock while on a train car.

Teenager dies at Vydubychi station after being electrocuted on electric train carriage