In Vinnytsia, a 12-year-old boy was killed by an electric shock on the roof of a railway carriage
Kyiv • UNN
In Vinnytsia, a 12-year-old boy died from an electric shock on the roof of a railway carriage. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.
In Vinnytsia, a 12-year-old boy died after being electrocuted on the roof of a railway car. The State Emergency Service reports this, UNN informs.
Details
It is noted that rescuers removed the child's body and handed it over to law enforcement officers, who are establishing the circumstances of the tragedy.
We urge parents to explain to children the danger of such activities. The railway contact network carries high voltage: fatal electrocution is possible even without touching the wires!
Previously
In June, a teenager was injured in Vinnytsia region as a result of an electric shock while on a train car.
Teenager dies at Vydubychi station after being electrocuted on electric train carriage07.12.25, 19:27 • 9010 views