In Venezuela, opposition figure Juan Pablo Guanipa was abducted hours after being released from prison

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado announced the disappearance of her close associate Juan Pablo Guanipa, who was forcibly taken away by unknown individuals in an unknown direction. The incident occurred shortly after the politician was officially released from custody as part of the government's steps to ease political pressure. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to Machado, the abduction took place around midnight in a residential area of the capital. The attackers acted in a coordinated and aggressive manner, using special vehicles to block the oppositionist.

Heavily armed men, dressed in civilian clothes, arrived in four cars and brutally took him away. We demand his immediate release - Machado reported on the social network X.

Juan Pablo Guanipa was one of several prominent opposition figures released by the government on Sunday after prolonged arrests, which were recognized by the international community as politically motivated. The sudden disappearance of the politician immediately after his release casts doubt on the sincerity of the regime's intentions regarding real democratization and the safety of released prisoners.

Currently, Guanipa's fate remains unknown, and official Caracas authorities have not provided any comments regarding the night incident.

