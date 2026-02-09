In Venezuela, opposition figure Juan Pablo Guanipa was abducted hours after being released from prison

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
February 8, 07:59 PM • 11187 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 24854 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 28339 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 28524 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 29123 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 23766 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 16148 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12786 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24968 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 39406 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
2.1m/s
80%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Epic footage: Air Force shows how an F-16 pilot destroys an enemy Shahed droneVideoFebruary 8, 08:13 PM • 8344 views
Elections in Portugal: Socialist António José Seguro secured a convincing victory over the far-right oppositionFebruary 8, 09:35 PM • 3614 views
Partial evacuation of the population announced in Russia's Belgorod due to heating system collapseFebruary 8, 10:41 PM • 8036 views
Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationFebruary 8, 11:42 PM • 4486 views
Catastrophe for the Kremlin: Vietnam abandons Russian weapons in favor of NATO armamentsPhoto12:20 AM • 4070 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 34199 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 55663 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 73784 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 67584 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 67615 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Milorad Dodik
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Village
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 27369 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 41304 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 42682 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 51168 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 53719 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Dassault Rafale

In Venezuela, opposition figure Juan Pablo Guanipa was abducted hours after being released from prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado announced the abduction of Juan Pablo Guanipa by unknown individuals. The incident occurred shortly after his release from custody.

In Venezuela, opposition figure Juan Pablo Guanipa was abducted hours after being released from prison

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado announced the disappearance of her close associate Juan Pablo Guanipa, who was forcibly taken away by unknown individuals in an unknown direction. The incident occurred shortly after the politician was officially released from custody as part of the government's steps to ease political pressure. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to Machado, the abduction took place around midnight in a residential area of the capital. The attackers acted in a coordinated and aggressive manner, using special vehicles to block the oppositionist.

Heavily armed men, dressed in civilian clothes, arrived in four cars and brutally took him away. We demand his immediate release

- Machado reported on the social network X.

Juan Pablo Guanipa was one of several prominent opposition figures released by the government on Sunday after prolonged arrests, which were recognized by the international community as politically motivated. The sudden disappearance of the politician immediately after his release casts doubt on the sincerity of the regime's intentions regarding real democratization and the safety of released prisoners.

Currently, Guanipa's fate remains unknown, and official Caracas authorities have not provided any comments regarding the night incident.

Venezuela releases group of political prisoners: allies of María Machado gain freedom09.02.26, 01:04 • 2524 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Associated Press
Venezuela