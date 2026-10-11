In Ukraine, they propose limiting mobilization deferments for relatives of people with disabilities: who will be affected by the changes

The Office of the Military Ombudsman has prepared legislative proposals that envisage tightening the requirements for obtaining a deferment from mobilization for parents of children with disabilities, husbands and wives, and other relatives of people with disabilities. This was reported by former Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmyla Denisova, UNN writes.

Details

According to Denisova, the Ukrainian Human Rights Protection Center received from the Office of the Military Ombudsman the text of the draft law, a comparative table, and an explanatory note. The proposed changes could narrow the existing guarantees for a number of categories of persons liable for military service.

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In particular, they propose introducing additional conditions for parents of children with disabilities under the age of 18. If a family has one child with a disability and both parents, the right to a deferment on this basis could be lost. For husbands and wives of people with Group I and II disabilities, as well as for people whose parents have such disabilities, they propose establishing mandatory permanent-care requirements.

What other changes are being proposed

Additional restrictions could affect parents of children with serious illnesses without an established disability, second-degree relatives, and guardians of legally incapacitated persons. They propose eliminating the separate ground for a deferment for third-degree relatives.

Denisova criticized the initiative, emphasizing that people with disabilities may need help from close relatives even without an officially established need for permanent care. According to her, the proposed restrictions could deprive some families of the support they need.

At the same time, she emphasized that these are only legislative proposals, not an adopted law. The current grounds for deferment remain in effect. The Ukrainian Human Rights Protection Center is preparing an appeal to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada with comments on the proposed changes.

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