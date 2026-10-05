Processing deferments in "Reserve+" is available again - details from the Ministry of Defence
Kyiv • UNN
In the "Reserve+" app, it is once again possible to apply for a deferment due to one's own disability or the disability of one's children or parents. Technical work has been completed.
The "Reserve+" app will once again process disability-related deferments. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported this on October 5, as reported by UNN.
Details
Processing of deferments in Reserve+ is available again. Technical work on the Ministry of Social Policy’s systems has been completed
As stated, processing of disability-related deferments is available again in "Reserve+". This concerns one’s own disability, as well as the disability of children or parents.
We would like to remind you
A deferment for school teachers can now be arranged in "Reserve+"