Processing deferments in "Reserve+" is available again - details from the Ministry of Defence

The "Reserve+" app will once again process disability-related deferments. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported this on October 5, as reported by UNN.

Details

Processing of deferments in Reserve+ is available again. Technical work on the Ministry of Social Policy’s systems has been completed - the Ministry of Defence reported.

As stated, processing of disability-related deferments is available again in "Reserve+". This concerns one’s own disability, as well as the disability of children or parents.

We would like to remind you

A deferment for school teachers can now be arranged in "Reserve+"