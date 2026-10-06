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The EU will postpone the introduction of methane emissions rules by one year, but no more — European Commissioner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The European Commission is considering a one-year postponement of methane emissions control rules for oil and gas imports. Czechia and Italy are demanding three years.

The EU will postpone the introduction of methane emissions rules by one year, but no more — European Commissioner
Dan Jørgensen. Photo: REUTERS/Omar Havana

The European Union plans to postpone the introduction of methane-emissions rules for oil and gas imports by one year, but no longer, despite calls from some member states for a longer delay. European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen said this on Tuesday, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that these rules, which are due to enter into force on January 1, 2027, require foreign oil and gas suppliers to the EU to track and report methane emissions — a potent greenhouse gas. Jørgensen said the European Commission was considering a one-year postponement.

Methane is the second-largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. The EU’s methane law — the first of its kind in the world — was designed to tackle such emissions, but has faced growing political pressure after the conflict involving Iran disrupted global energy supplies and heightened concerns about fuel availability this winter.

"I have decided to instruct my services to consider postponing various rules concerning the import component of this regulation," Jørgensen said in the European Parliament.

"We do not envisage this lasting longer than a year," he said, adding that EU governments would need to ensure readiness to comply with these rules once the postponement period ends.

We would add

The Commission has not yet confirmed exactly when it will propose changes to the law, although some EU officials expect this to happen next week. Any changes would require approval from both EU member states and the European Parliament before entering into force.

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a one-year postponement, arguing that the rules could create legal risks for importers amid constrained energy supplies.

Around a dozen other EU countries, as well as the United States — the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe — have called on the bloc to suspend the law or abandon it. Some countries, including the Czech Republic and Italy, are insisting on a three-year postponement.

Supporters of the postponement argue that companies are not ready to meet the requirements and may divert LNG cargoes to other regions rather than Europe to avoid the risk of penalties. However, some EU officials told Reuters that assessing the impact of these rules on oil and gas contracts had proved difficult, as the details of such agreements are usually not made public.

Antonina Tumanova

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