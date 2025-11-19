$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
04:13 PM • 1698 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 4098 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15546 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 14358 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 12546 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 13971 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 15452 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21294 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 18369 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16456 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15516 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 10175 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 19734 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 38557 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 38586 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1640 views

Tomorrow, November 20, electricity consumption restrictions will be applied throughout Ukraine. Disconnections will affect 2.5 to 4 queues, as well as industrial consumers.

In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected

Tomorrow, all regions of Ukraine will implement measures to restrict consumption. As reported by Ukrenergo, 2.5 to 4 queues will be disconnected, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, November 20, all regions of Ukraine will implement measures to restrict consumption. The reason for the restrictions is the consequences of today's and previous massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

- the message says.

The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – with a volume of 2.5 to 4 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.

As reported by the company, the time and scope of the restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 7 regions and injured four energy workers, emergency blackouts replaced by schedules across the country - Ministry of Energy19.11.25, 10:18 • 2388 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine