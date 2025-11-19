In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, November 20, electricity consumption restrictions will be applied throughout Ukraine. Disconnections will affect 2.5 to 4 queues, as well as industrial consumers.
Tomorrow, all regions of Ukraine will implement measures to restrict consumption. As reported by Ukrenergo, 2.5 to 4 queues will be disconnected, UNN reports.
Tomorrow, November 20, all regions of Ukraine will implement measures to restrict consumption. The reason for the restrictions is the consequences of today's and previous massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows:
• from 00:00 to 23:59 – with a volume of 2.5 to 4 queues;
• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.
As reported by the company, the time and scope of the restrictions may change.
Follow the information on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!
