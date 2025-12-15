In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be applied again on December 16: Ukrenergo announces restrictions

In most regions of Ukraine on Monday, December 16, hourly power outage schedules for household consumers and power limitation schedules for industrial enterprises will be in effect again. This was reported by the national energy company "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Details

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrenergo urged citizens to find out the exact time and scope of outages at their address on the official pages of local oblenergos. The company also emphasized the need for economical consumption of electricity immediately after its appearance according to the schedule.

Recall

On the UNN website, you can find out outage schedules for each region of Ukraine.