03:22 PM
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Publications
Exclusives
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 16688 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 25521 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 81592 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 98899 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be applied again on December 16: Ukrenergo announces restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Ukrenergo announced the application of hourly power outage schedules for household consumers and power limitations for industrial enterprises on December 16. The reason cited was the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be applied again on December 16: Ukrenergo announces restrictions

In most regions of Ukraine on Monday, December 16, hourly power outage schedules for household consumers and power limitation schedules for industrial enterprises will be in effect again. This was reported by the national energy company "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Details

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrenergo urged citizens to find out the exact time and scope of outages at their address on the official pages of local oblenergos. The company also emphasized the need for economical consumption of electricity immediately after its appearance according to the schedule.

Recall

On the UNN website, you can find out outage schedules for each region of Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo