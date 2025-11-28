In Ukraine, electricity consumption restrictions will again be in effect on Saturday due to the consequences of Russian strikes - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo reports that on November 29, temporary restrictions on electricity consumption will be introduced throughout Ukraine due to the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks by Russia on energy facilities. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Ukrenergo, blackout schedules will be applied throughout the day – from 00:00 to 23:59 – with a volume of 0.5 to 2.5 queues. For industrial consumers, power restrictions have been set for the same period.

Ukrenergo urges citizens and businesses to follow updates on the pages of their regional power distribution companies, as the time and scope of restrictions may be adjusted. The company also reminds: "When electricity appears according to the schedule – please, consume it sparingly."

