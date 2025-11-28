In Ukraine, electricity consumption restrictions will again be in effect on Saturday due to the consequences of Russian strikes - Ukrenergo

$42.190.11
03:39 PM • 2040 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 4594 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 13049 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 13182 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 11755 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 27490 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 19671 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 17663 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 32858 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19512 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 20556 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 23495 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 22936 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 24573 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 15105 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 13049 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 15231 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 27490 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 24755 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 32858 views
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 22685 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 39975 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 60099 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 92711 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 107654 views
In Ukraine, electricity consumption restrictions will again be in effect on Saturday due to the consequences of Russian strikes - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

On November 29, hourly electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of massive missile and drone attacks by Russia on energy facilities.

In Ukraine, electricity consumption restrictions will again be in effect on Saturday due to the consequences of Russian strikes - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo reports that on November 29, temporary restrictions on electricity consumption will be introduced throughout Ukraine due to the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks by Russia on energy facilities. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Ukrenergo, blackout schedules will be applied throughout the day – from 00:00 to 23:59 – with a volume of 0.5 to 2.5 queues. For industrial consumers, power restrictions have been set for the same period.

Ukrenergo urges citizens and businesses to follow updates on the pages of their regional power distribution companies, as the time and scope of restrictions may be adjusted. The company also reminds: "When electricity appears according to the schedule – please, consume it sparingly."

Who is responsible for outage schedules and their fairness? Ukrenergo answered28.11.25, 16:40 • 2246 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine