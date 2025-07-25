In Ukraine, about 15 cyberattacks are recorded daily since the beginning of the year - State Special Communications Service

Since the beginning of 2025, the National Cyber Incident Response Team, CERT-UA, has been recording an average of 15 cyberattacks per day. This was reported by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, writes UNN.

Details

The team also tracks over 150 cyber threat clusters (UAC). It is noted that Russia remains the main source of cyberattacks.

Experts identify destructive attacks, cyber espionage, and financially motivated attacks.

Specifically, this includes:

UAC-0010 or Gamaredon/Primitive Bear/Aqua Blizzard (one of the biggest threats);

UAC-0184, UAC-0200 (specialize in attacks on military personnel);

UAC-0218 / UAC-0219 (data theft);

UAC-0050, UAC-0006 (are the most active financially motivated clusters), etc.

The cyber component is an integral part of modern warfare. Hackers' tactics, techniques, and procedures are constantly changing, requiring continuous monitoring, research into their activity, and international information exchange. We continue to make every effort to protect Ukrainian cyberspace - the message concludes.

Recall

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection's vulnerability detection system processed over 3.8 million information security events in the first half of 2025, identifying 535 cyber incidents. The main targets of the attacks were government and defense structures, as well as local self-government bodies.

