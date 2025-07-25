In Ukraine, about 15 cyberattacks are recorded daily since the beginning of the year - State Special Communications Service

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
06:39 PM • 9832 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
03:49 PM • 24682 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 114533 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 44584 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 45925 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 83901 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 38682 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 52910 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50382 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91463 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.1m/s
80%
748mm
Popular news
Erdogan announced possible talks with Putin and Trump this week regarding a possible meeting in IstanbulJuly 25, 11:49 AM • 7866 views
Director and serviceman Yaroslav Hrubych lost an arm at the frontJuly 25, 11:50 AM • 52698 views
Thunderstorms, squalls, and hail: yellow danger level declared in Kyiv and eastern UkraineJuly 25, 12:00 PM • 13622 views
In Kharkiv region, a pregnant woman lost twins: three medics were notified of suspicion05:37 PM • 5968 views
Ukraine's Minister of Defense presented a new team of deputies: who is responsible for what05:59 PM • 10104 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 114527 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 83898 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 143703 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 119206 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 138656 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Lviv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 251230 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 365122 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 444173 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 444415 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 429831 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
Starlink
TikTok
Dassault Mirage 2000

In Ukraine, about 15 cyberattacks are recorded daily since the beginning of the year - State Special Communications Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Since the beginning of 2025, CERT-UA has been recording about 15 cyberattacks daily, the main source of which is the Russian Federation. Experts identify destructive attacks, cyber espionage, and financially motivated attacks.

In Ukraine, about 15 cyberattacks are recorded daily since the beginning of the year - State Special Communications Service

Since the beginning of 2025, the National Cyber Incident Response Team, CERT-UA, has been recording an average of 15 cyberattacks per day. This was reported by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, writes UNN.

Details

The team also tracks over 150 cyber threat clusters (UAC). It is noted that Russia remains the main source of cyberattacks.

Experts identify destructive attacks, cyber espionage, and financially motivated attacks.

Specifically, this includes:

  • UAC-0010 or Gamaredon/Primitive Bear/Aqua Blizzard (one of the biggest threats); 
    • UAC-0184, UAC-0200 (specialize in attacks on military personnel);
      • UAC-0218 / UAC-0219 (data theft);
        • UAC-0050, UAC-0006 (are the most active financially motivated clusters), etc.

          The cyber component is an integral part of modern warfare. Hackers' tactics, techniques, and procedures are constantly changing, requiring continuous monitoring, research into their activity, and international information exchange. We continue to make every effort to protect Ukrainian cyberspace

          - the message concludes.

          Recall

          The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection's vulnerability detection system processed over 3.8 million information security events in the first half of 2025, identifying 535 cyber incidents. The main targets of the attacks were government and defense structures, as well as local self-government bodies.

          Ukraine expressed solidarity with allies in response to Russian cyberattacks19.07.25, 04:45 • 6045 views

          Olga Rozgon

          Olga Rozgon

          SocietyTechnologies
          Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9