In Ukraine, 62% of social facilities and housing have been connected to heating

In Ukraine, connection to heat supply for social facilities and residential buildings has already been completed by 62%. This was announced by acting head of the State Energy Supervision Anatoliy Zamulko on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

In Ukraine, social facilities and residential buildings are gradually being connected to heating systems. Currently, over 62% of consumers have heating. - Zamulko is quoted by the State Energy Supervision.

According to Zamulko, this year's preparation for the heating season was one of the most responsible and intensive - in conditions of destruction of energy facilities.

"Despite the difficulties, most regions managed to prepare on time. Heat supply organizations fulfilled their obligations to prepare for the heating season, carried out repair campaigns and tested their networks," the report says.

During inspections by State Energy Supervision inspectors, as indicated, about 3.5 thousand comments were found regarding the condition of energy facilities, the vast majority of which have already been eliminated.

This year, special attention was paid to the readiness of heat supply facilities for possible power outages. "The issue of backup power became acute last year. Thanks to humanitarian aid and donor support, we received a significant number of generators, which were distributed among heat generation facilities and social institutions," Zamulko said.

According to him, communities are also creating fuel reserves to support the operation of heat supply facilities in case of prolonged outages. "We can state that almost all heat supply facilities are provided with backup power sources. This gives some hope that even in the event of global restrictions, the system will be able to withstand the load," he emphasized.

About outage schedules

Regarding the control over compliance with electricity outage schedules, Zamulko noted that the problem of ensuring a fair distribution of electricity among consumers, which was acute last winter, is still relevant.

"Today, together with distribution system operators (DSOs), we are working to equalize the situation. Unfortunately, we cannot completely eliminate the technical limitations of the networks, but where possible, we influence the process and oblige DSOs to adhere to the schedules," Zamulko explained.

According to him, the State Energy Supervision constantly monitors compliance with schedules and requires DSOs to work clearly with the population.

Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known