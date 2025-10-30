Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known

Hourly power outage schedules have been reintroduced in all regions of Ukraine from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, reported NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, the application of consumption restriction measures is being forcibly resumed in all regions of Ukraine. Hourly outage schedules will be applied from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The scope of restrictions is from 1 to 2 queues. - reported Ukrenergo.

As stated, "the reason for applying the restrictions is the consequences of the massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities on October 30."

The time and scope of the restrictions, as noted, may change. Therefore, it is advised to follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.

"When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!" - emphasized Ukrenergo.

