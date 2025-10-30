$42.080.01
Massive strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure: Ministry of Energy reports hundreds of settlements without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk reported that hundreds of settlements were left without electricity after another missile and drone attack by Russia. The strikes targeted thermal and energy generation facilities, with power outages recorded in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv regions.

Massive strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure: Ministry of Energy reports hundreds of settlements without power

As a result of another massive missile and drone attack by Russia, hundreds of settlements were left without electricity - the strikes were aimed at thermal and energy generation facilities. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk on the air of the national telethon, reports a journalist from UNN.

Details

As a result of the third missile and drone attack in a month, we have power outages in several regions: in Vinnytsia region, more than 400 settlements, Dnipropetrovsk region - 125 settlements, Zaporizhzhia - 148 settlements, and we also have consequences in Lviv region.

- Kolisnyk noted.

He also added that at the affected facilities, all measures are being taken to localize the consequences in order to carry out emergency recovery work as quickly as possible.

Currently, hourly power outages have been canceled throughout Ukraine, but there is a possibility of their return. The official urged citizens to consume electricity rationally, especially during peak hours - from 7:00 to 9:00 and from 17:00 to 22:00.

During these hours, we ask you not to use or turn on energy-intensive appliances, because in this way you help balance the energy system and avoid the use of hourly schedules.

- Mykola Kolisnyk emphasized.

Addition

On October 30, Russian occupiers attacked DTEK thermal power plants, seriously damaging equipment. This is already the third massive attack on the company's thermal power plants in October; in total, they have been shelled more than 210 times since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Lviv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
DTEK
Ukraine