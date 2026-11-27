According to the Patrol Police, from January to October, 2,378 people died in road accidents in Ukraine, including 184 children, and 26,308 people were injured. Ukravtoprom reports this, UNN writes.

Details

The total number of road accidents involving fatalities and/or injuries was 21,019. Most often, people died in road accidents due to speeding violations (1,322 people).

The second-leading cause by the number of fatalities was violating the rules when changing direction, unrelated to changing lanes (153 people).

In third place in this grim statistic was driving into the lane of oncoming traffic, unrelated to overtaking (125 people). The largest number of road accidents occurred between 5 and 7 p.m., while Saturday was the most dangerous day of the week.

Reminder

Starting November 16, "phantoms" will monitor speeding and dangerous traffic violations on the roads of the Lviv and Odesa regions.