In Transcarpathia, they tried to put a fugitive on a train to Hungary on the move
Kyiv • UNN
Border guards detained a group of people who were trying to smuggle a conscript to Hungary via an international train. The organizers estimated the service at $10,000.
In Zakarpattia, border guards stopped an attempt to smuggle a man of military age who was supposed to board a train to Hungary. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.
Details
Law enforcers detained the organizer of the channel for smuggling persons of military age across the state border and three of his accomplices directly during the commission of the offense.
The accomplices wanted to put the "client" on the international passenger train "Chop - Zahony", which, after completing border and customs control, was heading to Hungary
The operatives established that the "client" had contacted one of the organizers through mutual acquaintances. They agreed on a service that the smugglers estimated at $10,000. The "client" paid $500 immediately, the rest was to be paid after boarding the train.
The border crossing was to take place in the dark. One of the accomplices took the man to a place where the train was slowing down, while the other participant in the scheme was in the car and was supposed to open the door and help the "client" jump inside. It was at this moment that the offenders were detained by SBGS and National Police operatives
The law enforcers seized from the smugglers USD 9,500 in cash, the suspects' mobile phones and three cars used to commit the illegal actions.
The organizers of the smuggling were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and placed in a temporary detention center of the Transcarpathian regional police. The accomplices, who resisted arrest, were detained administratively under Art. 185-10 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.
Recall
Law enforcers detained 6 people who organized illegal mobilization evasion in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi RTC. Over $1.2 million, 45 thousand euros and 11 luxury cars were seized during the searches.
Police stop car in Chernihiv region: foreign driver, passenger wanted for evading mobilization26.10.24, 01:31 • 20614 views