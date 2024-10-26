Police stop car in Chernihiv region: foreign driver, passenger wanted for evading mobilization
Kyiv • UNN
At a road station, the police stopped a Mercedes with a foreigner at the wheel and a wanted passenger. During the detention, a clash broke out with two men who tried to interfere with the police.
At a road station in Chernihiv region, police stopped a Mercedes, the driver of which is a foreigner and the passenger is wanted for evading mobilization. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Chernihiv region, UNN reports.
Details
When law enforcement officers invited the man to go to the territorial center for recruitment and social support (TSC and SS), he refused and locked himself in the car. At that moment, another Mercedes drove up to the station, and two men got out and began to obstruct the police. One of them was behaving aggressively, so the patrol policemen were forced to use tear gas and handcuffs and detain him.
An administrative report was drawn up against the offender under Article 185 of the Code of Administrative Offenses for malicious disobedience to a lawful order. After the arrest, the man felt sick, and the police called an ambulance. He was hospitalized and later discharged. The passenger got out of the car on his own and was taken to the TCC and JV, where a report was drawn up against him under Part 3 of Article 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The management of the Patrol Police Department initiated an investigation into all the circumstances of the incident.
